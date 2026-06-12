Mobile phone sales by volume plunge 30-35% in May as prices keep rising

This comes as companies continue to hike prices every month since November 2025 in order to recoup the increasing cost of memory chips.

Offline sales currently account for a substantial 60 per cent of the total, with the rest coming from online.

At an overall level, the fall in sales across online and offline combined will be very sharp. According to Counterpoint Research, shipments fell 15-20 per cent Y-o-Y in May. June may see a similar drop.

In Q1 of calendar year 2026, the fall in mobile shipments was very moderate at 3 per cent. And in Q2, it is expected to see a sharp drop in double digits of over 15 per cent.

The key reason is continuing increase in prices M-o-M — average price of smartphones has gone up by 20 per cent between January and May, over and above the increase last year, according to Counterpoint.

The total impact since prices were raised has been as high as 40-45 per cent in some cases, say retailers.

Kailash Lakhyani, founder chairman of the All India Mobile Retailers Association, which has over 150,000 mobile retailers as its members, said: “The feedback we have received from retailers is that they have seen a 30-35 per cent drop in volume sales in May. And, the trend is continuing in June as many companies have again raised prices this month. That is a worrying position to be in, especially as many phone companies are now also lowering margins of retailers by 1-2 per cent in order to reduce the hike.”

Margins earned by retailers range around 6-7 per cent depending on the model and price.

In June, for instance, Lakhyani said Samsung has further increased prices of some of its popular models between 3.5 and 5.5 per cent. Also, Vivo pushed up prices in some models by 8.8-15 per cent and Poco has raised rates by 3.3-10 per cent across models.

Shubham Singh, analyst at Counterpoint Research, endorses a similar view across all channels of distribution — offline and online.

He points out that the smartphone shipments were under pressure in April, falling by 6 per cent Y-o-Y, while May and June are expected to see a steeper slowdown of 15-20 per cent.

“As a result, the market is expected to see a double-digit Y-o-Y decline in Q2,” he added.

Singh said summer sales were not as satisfactory as was anticipated. This was because demand was impacted by extreme weather conditions, currency weakness, broader macroeconomic pressures and relatively muted promotional activity compared to last year.

The retailers’ association has been making some efforts to stablise the prices of phones.

For instance, it had discussions with mobile companies asking them to remove chargers from the box ecosystem.

They have argued that since industry leaders like Apple Inc, Samsung and Nothing have already transitioned to charger-free packaging, consumers are well adjusted to this practice.

“Undertaking this practice will partly offset rising component costs and at least defer one cycle of price increases. This would offer the much-needed relief to consumers as well as retailers,” said Lakhyani.

The price of a charger could vary from ₹500 to ₹2,000, depending on the model and brand.

The association has also approached the government now — for a reduction of the goods and services tax (GST) on the product from 18 per cent to 5 per cent in order to tide over a sharp fall in sales.

Its earlier plea not to impose a GST on phones below ₹10,000 has not met with any response yet.

SOUTHWARD BOUND