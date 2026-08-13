Motilal Oswal commits ₹1,500 cr investment in Inox Clean Energy platform

Motilal Oswal Group has made an investment commitment of ₹1,500 crore in Inox Clean Energy, the renewable energy platform of the INOXGFL Group, with an initial investment of ₹1,000 crore already completed, Inox Clean said on Thursday. The funds raised are in the form of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) and will be used for the company’s growth, especially for inorganic growth initiatives, it said in a statement. This comes after a ₹700 crore investment from the Adar Poonawalla Family Office in Inox Clean. Other investors in Inox Clean and its subsidiaries include CalPERS, RJ Corp, Hero Group, Authum Investments, Akash Bhansali and other family offices and HNI investors.

The company operates across the renewable independent power producer (IPP) business under its subsidiary Inox Neo Energies Limited and the solar manufacturing business under its subsidiary Inox Solar Limited.

It has built an ecosystem of renewable power generation, solar manufacturing, wind turbine manufacturing, EPC and O&M capabilities under one umbrella, said Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group. “We look forward to partnering with the Motilal Oswal Group as we accelerate our next phase of growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Jain said.

Over the past eighteen months, Inox Clean has scaled through organic expansion and acquisitions. These include the manufacturing assets of US-based Boviet Solar, as well as renewable energy platforms backed by global investors like BlackRock-owned GIP’s Vena Energy, Macquarie-owned Vibrant Energy, SHV-owned SunSource Energy and CalPERS-backed SkyPower, including its Africa business.

Inox Clean’s renewable IPP portfolio is 3 GW as of June 2026 and is expected to exceed 6 GW of operational capacity by the end of FY27. Its Africa IPP business has also commenced project construction in Zimbabwe.

Its 3 GW solar module facility in Gujarat is already operational and a 5 GW module and cell facility is under development. Its US solar operations have established a 3 GW module manufacturing facility, with a further 3 GW cell manufacturing facility expected to be operational soon.