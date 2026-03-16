MRF Vice Chairman and MD Arun Mammen re-elected as ATMA chairman
The national industry body for automotive tyre sector in India further said Sanjay Chatterjee, Assistant Director General of ATMA has been elevated as Director General ATMA
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Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association on Monday said Arun Mammen, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of MRF Ltd has been re-elected as its Chairman.
In other top leadership changes, Rajarshi Moitra, Managing Director, Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd has been appointed new Vice Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), the association said in a statement.
The national industry body for automotive tyre sector in India further said Sanjay Chatterjee, Assistant Director General of ATMA has been elevated as Director General ATMA in place of Rajiv Budhraja who retires on March 31, 2026.
Set up in 1975, ATMA represents the over USD 12 billion automotive tyre industry in India with membership of large tyre companies comprising a mix of Indian and international tyre majors that represent over 80 per cent of production of tyres in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 3:27 PM IST