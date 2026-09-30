MSME body calls for handholding, support as India signs more FTAs

Reaching alternative export markets to manage uncertainties around established markets remains challenging for Indian textile exporters, especially small and medium enterprises, while free trade agreements (FTAs) favour bigger firms, according to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) body Laghu Udyog Bharati.

“We are told (by the government) to bring up newer territories. If I am supplying to America and I now think about establishing my market in Africa, it's not that easy,” Om Prakash Gupta, national general secretary, Laghu Udyog Bharati, said on Wednesday while interacting with the media.

America is the single-largest market for the country’s textile and apparel exports. Reciprocal tariffs and uncertainties surrounding trade policy by the Trump administration have significantly impacted labour-intensive exports from India to the US.

For April-August 2026, India’s overall textile exports rose 6.94 per cent in dollar terms, but apparel exports fell 9.10 per cent, leaving cumulative textile and apparel exports marginally lower by 0.24 per cent year-on-year.

“There are so many openings (with FTAs) but to realise these, a lot of work for handholding and support systems needs to be done. There is no level playing field. The big players will reap the benefits of this immediately, but it will take a long time to trickle down to us (MSMEs). FTAs are good but we need more connections, support, and marketing schemes to showcase our products outside and bring buyers into the country which is only benefiting bigger players,” Gupta said.

Highlighting the lack of technological capabilities among small firms, Gupta mentioned the absence of a technology upgradation fund for the sector. “Production linked incentives (PLIs) are for bigger players and we have requested to extend it for smaller players,” he added.

Gupta highlighted the country's import dependence on manmade fibre. “The government thinks imposing a minimum import price (on manmade fiber) has reduced imports but this reduces the exported fabric,” Gupta said.

India restricts the import of certain synthetic knitted fabrics with a minimum import price condition.

Notably, LUB has urged the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for handholding under the Export Promotion Mission. The MSME body has also requested the Ministry of Labour to introduce mandatory training for trainees in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). “The government is not very happy with the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). Mandating this could be a win-win situation where NAPS and ITIs will improve and MSMEs will get skilled workforce,” Gupta added.