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MSME body to approach Centre over practical impact of HSD sale curbs

FISME plans to seek relief for micro and small enterprises, saying new restrictions on diesel purchases from retail outlets could disrupt operations of DG sets

fuel, oil, petrol, diesel

Representative Image (Image: Bloomberg)

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

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Days after the Centre notified restrictions on the bulk sale of petrol and diesel through retail outlets, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) is set to approach the government, highlighting the operational difficulties that micro and small units are likely to face in running their diesel generator (DG) sets.
 
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on June 11 issued the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026. Section 3(1) of the order states that institutional, direct, industrial, and commercial customers shall not procure petroleum products from retail outlets and must source their requirements only from their own consumer pumps. While larger industries may have such facilities, most micro and small enterprises do not.
   
Ajay Saboo, managing director of Kajay Remedies Pvt Ltd and an executive committee member of FISME, pointed out that the order leaves MSMEs with no viable channel to procure high-speed diesel (HSD) for their DG sets. Most micro and small units operate DG sets ranging from 50 KVA to 250 KVA, which come with integrated HSD tanks of only 100-200 litres capacity. These units neither have their own consumer pumps nor licences from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) — the central regulatory body that approves storage tanks and containers for the safe handling of petroleum products — to store HSD.
 
Saboo noted that some petroleum marketing companies offer a "mobile dispenser" service for door-to-door delivery of HSD. However, these vehicles carry 3,000 litres and require the buyer to unload and store the entire quantity. This is impractical for MSMEs, as it would mean purchasing fuel equivalent to 15-30 full tank refills at one go, at an estimated cost of around ₹3.25 lakh, which most small units cannot afford or store without PESO-approved infrastructure.
 
As a result, MSMEs are effectively barred from buying HSD from retail outlets under the new order, cannot feasibly use the mobile dispenser service because of the large minimum quantity and lack of PESO-approved storage, and do not have their own consumer pumps. This leaves them with no practical way to run their DG sets.

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FISME is expected to shortly make a formal representation to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and also take up the matter with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
 
The industry body is likely to seek an exemption or a practical mechanism, such as allowing limited purchases by registered micro units through a self-declaration process or facilitating small-quantity doorstep delivery, so that genuine small businesses are not left without fuel for essential backup power.
 
Industry representatives have warned that the inability to operate DG sets could lead to production losses and spoilage of goods in process for many MSMEs, particularly those in manufacturing and processing sectors located in areas with unreliable grid power.
 
The order contains a provision empowering the government to exempt any class of consumers from its provisions, which FISME is expected to invoke in its submission.
 

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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

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