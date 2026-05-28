MSME drugmakers to face up to 5% profit pressure over West Asia hit

“According to industry analysis, the impact on just working capital is around 12 to 15 per cent, leading to an automatic drop in return on investment (ROI),” said Haresh Calcuttawala, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Trezix. Effectively, MSMEs may need 12-15 per cent more funds tied up in operations than before to maintain the same level of business.

He added that ROI for smaller firms could decline by 5 to 5.5 per cent, resulting in profitability shrinking by 3 to 5 per cent.

The disruptions are adding to existing pressures on pharma companies from costlier petrochemical-based raw materials, elevated freight and war-risk insurance charges, and prolonged shipping timelines.

“Energy and utility costs have also risen sharply, pushing up prices of solvents, intermediates and other critical pharma ingredients,” an executive with a Himachal Pradesh-based MSME pharma firm told Business Standard. He added that prices for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), solvents, excipients and packaging materials have risen by as much as 200 per cent in some cases, prompting the Himachal Pradesh Drug Manufacturers Association to seek intervention from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Another pharma executive said API supplier BASF India had recently announced price hikes of up to 20 per cent on some excipients and APIs. “Combined with a 20 to 30 per cent rise in energy costs, increased freight rates on affected routes have added further stress for export-oriented MSME pharma firms,” he added. Freight rates on some West Asia-bound container routes have surged multiple-fold over the past three months due to rerouting, elevated war-risk insurance premiums, and prolonged shipping disruptions.

Beyond APIs, disruptions are also emerging in feedstocks critical to drug manufacturing, including methanol, propylene and ammonia, which have been affected by the West Asia conflict.

“Methanol may not be much of a problem as we have recently received 2-3 shipments from the West Asia side,” a senior official with the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) said, adding that Indian drugmakers require around 15,000 tonnes per month.

Crisil said sectors dependent on crude-linked inputs and global supply chains remain vulnerable to prolonged disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict. For the pharmaceutical industry, the pressure is expected to come from higher freight and logistics costs, rising prices of petrochemical-based raw materials and solvents, and elongated supply chains caused by shipping disruptions and elevated crude oil prices. However, the agency added that pharma exporters could partly benefit from rupee depreciation, which may support export realisations.

The larger concern, however, is the continuity of supplies of key inputs. Shortages of critical feedstocks could eventually translate into physical shortages of medicines. For instance, insufficient propylene supply can halt ibuprofen production entirely, affecting pain and fever medication at scale. “We have worked to ensure that there is sufficient supply of propylene,” the official added.

The DoP has also sought support from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Department of Fertilisers to secure ammonia supplies for drugmakers, who require around 12,000 tonnes every month. “Since the Gulf and West Asian region remains a major supplier of these feedstocks, prolonged geopolitical disruptions can increase input prices, shipping costs and supply uncertainty for Indian manufacturers,” said Calcuttawala.

This could eventually raise manufacturing costs for essential medicines and intensify working capital pressure, particularly for smaller pharma exporters.

However, experts said the larger concern is not any immediate nationwide medicine shortage, but the increasing difficulty for smaller drugmakers in maintaining stable pricing and uninterrupted supply commitments.

An official quoted above said larger companies had pre-emptively stocked up on cheaper imports, particularly beta-lactams, when the government introduced a minimum import price (MIP) in December last year.

Calcuttawala added that larger drugmakers currently may have around two to three months of API inventory, along with another four to five months of formulation stock available across the supply chain. “MSME firms typically operate with much lower inventory buffers of around 3 to 6 weeks due to working capital constraints and limited warehousing capacity,” he added.

With lower pricing power, leaner inventories and tighter cash flows than larger peers, smaller firms are expected to face mounting inventory pressure.

“While there is no immediate shortage situation at present, prolonged disruptions in West Asia could gradually tighten inventories, especially for smaller firms reliant on imported inputs and just-in-time procurement models,” Calcuttawala said.

Industry executives noted that the impact is uneven across therapies. A Haryana-based MSME pharma player said antibiotics such as amoxicillin, azithromycin and rifampicin are particularly exposed because of their dependence on solvents like acetone and methylene dichloride.