Mumbai has secured a place among the top 10 preferred destinations in Asia-Pacific (APAC) for cross-border real estate investment, supported by growing investor confidence, infrastructure development, strong occupier demand and greater appetite for high-quality assets, according to real estate services firm Colliers' 2027 Global Investor Outlook report.

“Mumbai, amongst APAC's preferred cross-border investment destinations, underscores the growing confidence of global investors in India's established markets and their long-term growth potential,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer and managing director of Colliers India.

The report said Mumbai's position in the rankings reflected growing global investor confidence in India's long-term growth potential.

Major Indian cities continue to see broad-based investment activity across residential, industrial and logistics, data centres, hospitality and other real estate segments, it said.

Strong occupier demand, a deep pool of investment-grade assets, improving infrastructure and expanding institutional participation are further strengthening India's investment appeal, particularly Mumbai's.

Ongoing infrastructure developments, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Navi Mumbai International Airport, are improving regional connectivity and could unlock new growth corridors across the metropolitan region.

“Asset repositioning, sustainability initiatives, operational enhancements and AI-led transformation are expected to emerge as key investment themes in 2027,” Yagnik said.

Globally, Tokyo ranked first among preferred destinations for cross-border investment activity in Asia-Pacific, followed by Osaka and Sydney.

Other preferred destinations in the region included Melbourne, Singapore, Brisbane, Sapporo and Seoul, among others.

Asia-Pacific real estate investors are navigating higher financing costs, with 60 per cent of capital deployment in the region focused on value-add and opportunistic strategies, the report showed.

Resilient occupier demand, rental growth potential and improving market conditions are supporting more selective capital deployment towards markets and sectors offering income growth, value creation and long-term stability, it added.

According to the report, Grade A office assets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Pune are expected to remain the preferred investment choice in India, supported by demand from occupiers, including global capability centres (GCCs).

However, beyond offices, investment activity is also gaining traction across industrial and logistics, residential, hospitality and alternative assets.

Office assets accounted for 37 per cent of total real estate investments in India during the first nine months of 2026.

Investments in alternative and hospitality assets, meanwhile, rose six to seven times compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Within alternative assets, data centres are seeing renewed investor interest in cities such as Mumbai, supported by growing hyperscale requirements and expanding enterprise data usage.