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Mumbai-based investor buys apartment in The Dahlias for ₹120 crore

The acquisition adds to a series of high-value transactions at DLF's super-luxury Gurugram project, where prices have risen sharply since launch

Madhusudan Kela

Madhusudan Kela (File Photo)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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Mumbai-based investor and former Reliance Capital chief investment strategist Madhusudan Kela has purchased an apartment worth ₹120 crore in DLF’s ultra-luxury residential project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram, according to data shared by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix.
 
Transaction documents reviewed by CRE Matrix show that the apartment is located on the 20th floor of Tower 1 and has a total area of 6,233.39 square feet. The property was registered on April 15, 2026.
 
Under the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) guidelines, DLF has committed to delivering possession of homes in The Dahlias by December 31, 2031, according to the agreement reviewed by Business Standard.
   
The purchase is among a growing list of marquee deals at the project, reflecting sustained demand for luxury housing in the National Capital Region (NCR). In October 2025, a Delhi-based industrialist acquired four apartments in the development for approximately ₹380 crore. Earlier, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan purchased a residence in the project for an estimated ₹69 crore.
 
Launched in October 2024, The Dahlias is spread across 17 acres in DLF Phase 5, Gurugram. The development comprises 420 apartments and penthouses and is positioned among the country’s most expensive residential projects.

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DLF executives have highlighted strong demand and rapid appreciation in property values since launch. During the company’s earnings call last month, DLF Home Developers Managing Director Aakash Ohri said around 60 per cent of the project’s inventory had already been sold, including 32 units during the March quarter alone.
 
Ohri noted that apartments initially launched at around ₹60 crore are now valued at nearly ₹90 crore, while units that debuted at approximately ₹75 crore are currently commanding prices close to ₹110 crore.
 
He added that newly released inventory in the project is now being priced at around ₹135 crore per residence, bringing The Dahlias on par with DLF’s flagship luxury development, The Camellias.
 
“The good thing about it is that The Dahlias has caught up much faster than we expected it to. We thought we would achieve this target in about four and a half years in terms of per square foot realisation,” Ohri had said during the analyst interaction.
 
The continued rise in prices at The Dahlias underscores the resilience of India’s luxury residential market, particularly in Gurugram, where demand from high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and investors remains robust despite broader market uncertainties.
 

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Topics : DLF Gurugram LUXURY luxury housing

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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