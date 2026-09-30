Mumbai sees strongest September property registrations in over 14 years

Mumbai City recorded 12,622 property registrations in September 2026, up 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and the highest September total in over 14 years.

However, the Maharashtra government collected ₹1,227 crore in stamp duty during the month, down 5 per cent YoY, primarily reflecting a shift in the transaction mix.

The findings are based on data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps, analysed by property consultancy firm Knight Frank India. The data covers areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction.

Registration growth was driven by the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

During the festival, celebrated from September 14 to 25, 2026, Mumbai recorded 5,379 property registrations, up 22 per cent YoY and the highest level for the festive period in the past four years.

More than 50 per cent of the month’s stamp duty collections were recorded during the festival.

The state government collected ₹640 crore in stamp duty during the period, up 32 per cent YoY.

Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s residential market has maintained demand momentum. The surge in registrations during both the festive period and over the month reflects continued homebuyer participation, although buyers remain selective in their purchase decisions. Well-located developments supported by quality infrastructure are likely to remain relevant to buyers as market activity evolves.”

On a month-on-month basis, registrations remained broadly flat, while stamp duty collections rose 8 per cent.

August 2026 had recorded 12,580 registrations and stamp duty revenue of ₹1,131 crore.

Rohan Khatau, director of CCI Projects, a Mumbai-based real estate developer, said the September numbers pointed to the underlying resilience of the city’s real estate market.

“The underlying shift is towards greater selectivity, with buyers placing increasing importance on the quality of the micro-market as much as the individual development,” Khatau added.