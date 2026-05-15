Nabard acquires leasehold rights to BKC commercial campus for ₹350 crore

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has purchased the leasehold rights to a two-building commercial campus in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 350.72 crore.

According to the lease-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the state-owned financial institution has acquired the leasehold rights from Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the government-owned telecom service provider.

The original 80-year lease was granted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a Maharashtra government body responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing infrastructure and regional development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to MTNL commencing in April 1998, giving MTNL leasehold rights until approximately April 2078.

MTNL, which is no longer operationally active at this BKC site, obtained MMRDA's consent in February 2026 and then assigned the entire unexpired 52-year lease to Nabard. Nabard is now the sub-lessee and leaseholder directly under MMRDA.

The property is spread across 2,680 square metres with a total built-up area of 4,021.43 square metres across two buildings at BKC Plot R-4, GN Block. Nabard will use the space for its own institutional use.

The deed was registered in May 2026 with a stamp duty of over Rs 21 crore.

Nabard bears all future ground rent (if any), transfer fees, differential premium, municipal taxes, and maintenance directly to MMRDA and relevant authorities from March 30, 2026, onwards. The deal is fully paid and settled, with MTNL giving complete and irrevocable discharge.

Nabard’s head office is currently located in Plot C-24, G Block of BKC. Meanwhile, MTNL’s website says its office is located in Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

Email queries sent by Business Standard to Nabard, MMRDA, and MTNL remained unanswered.

Additionally, BKC is the costliest commercial real estate micromarket in India, with an average monthly rent of Rs 350 per square foot. It hosts multiple global as well as domestic firms across sectors.