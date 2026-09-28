Nalco to supply 50,000 tonnes of molten aluminium a year to Angul park

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday pitched the Angul Aluminium Park in Odisha as a potential platform for investors to tap into India’s growing opportunity in value-added aluminium manufacturing.

Speaking at a roadshow in Kolkata organised by National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) in association with the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco), Reddy said the facility could help bridge the country’s nearly $4 billion import gap in high-finish aluminium products while strengthening the domestic value chain.

"Aluminium, the green metal and metal of tomorrow, would have a central role in India’s drive towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. India currently imports nearly $4 billion worth of high-finish aluminium products, even with substantial domestic capacity. Bridging this gap through enhanced production, greater value addition, and a strong downstream ecosystem is a key priority," he said.

The Union minister said the aluminium industrial park would provide a platform for investors and industries to establish and expand operations, promote innovation and employment, and strengthen the country’s aluminium value chain. "Such collaborative efforts would contribute to the broader objective of building a developed and self-reliant India," he added.

The roadshow showcased investment opportunities at the Angul Aluminium Park, a specialised downstream aluminium industrial hub jointly developed by Nalco and Idco. Spread over 223 acres at Tulasipal in Angul district, the park has been designed to bring aluminium-consuming industries closer to Nalco’s smelter and provide them with access to a dedicated source of molten aluminium.

A key feature of the park is its provision for tenant industries to receive hot metal directly from Nalco’s smelter. Nalco plans to supply 50,000 tonnes of molten aluminium annually to industries in the park at a discounted rate. The arrangement is expected to reduce the need for solidification, transportation and reheating of aluminium, lowering production costs for downstream manufacturers and improving the economics of setting up units at the park.

The park has been developed with an estimated infrastructure investment of more than ₹100 crore and is equipped with industrial plots, internal road networks, continuous power and water supply, administrative facilities, testing laboratories and specialised training centres. The infrastructure provides a ready industrial ecosystem for companies seeking to manufacture downstream and value-added aluminium products.

Keshav Chandra, Union Mines Secretary, stressed the need for the aluminium industry to move beyond primary metal production towards greater value addition and high-value finished products. He also called for greater infusion of technology, innovation and indigenous research and development capabilities to produce high-quality products at competitive costs.

Highlighting the facilities offered at the park, Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD of Nalco, said the Angul Aluminium Park was envisaged as a platform to convert investment opportunities into industrial partnerships and develop an integrated downstream aluminium ecosystem in Angul.

"With Nalco’s aluminium smelter providing a captive source of molten metal, the park is positioned to offer manufacturers an opportunity to locate closer to the source of raw material while accessing industrial infrastructure and utilities in a dedicated cluster," he said.

The focus on downstream manufacturing assumes significance as India seeks to increase domestic production of high-value aluminium products rather than relying on imports despite having substantial primary aluminium capacity.

The Odisha government has also decided to expand the park by acquiring an additional 300 acres of land. In 2022, it had approved a budgetary provision of ₹428.95 crore for the development of the mega aluminium park.

The park is expected to provide opportunities for industries involved in converting aluminium into finished and semi-finished products for sectors such as transportation, engineering, electrical equipment, construction and other manufacturing applications.