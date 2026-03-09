Nalco urges Odisha to speed land handover for ₹30,000 crore expansion

Navratna CPSE Nalco has moved the Odisha government, requesting it to expedite the land handover process for its ₹30,000 crore expansion projects that will boost capacity and help achieve the Maharatna status by 2030.

As part of the expansion plan, the aluminium major will add a 0.5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) smelter at its existing Angul complex with an investment of ₹18,000 crore along with a 1,080 MW coal-based captive power plant (CPP) at ₹12,000 crore. It will also operationalise the Pottangi bauxite mine in Koraput district to strengthen raw material security for its Damanjodi alumina refinery.

The company requires around 267.21 acres of land for the proposed brownfield expansion of the aluminium smelter at Angul. While about 130 acres are already in Nalco’s possession, the remaining 137.21 acres, including 54.67 acres of government land and 82.54 acres of private land, are yet to be alienated or acquired.

Recently, Nalco had made a presentation before the state government officials seeking expeditious measures to hand over the required land. Business Standard has reviewed the power-point presentation and several other documents, including proceedings of a few high-level meetings, which indicated that the process of transferring government land has been slow.

Of the 54.67 acres of government land, 38.51 acres are gochar land (cattle grazing field) and the classification of 16.16 acres needs to be changed, and religious structures built on a patch of land need to be relocated before being used for construction activities.

While the conveyance deed execution for 38.51 acres, which was delayed by several months due to delay in payments by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), is expected by March 15, the remaining 16.16 acres that include a road, non-mineral zone, canal and water body are also pending.

Similarly, the acquisition of 82.54 acres of private land, for which a field survey was completed in June 2025, has also run into rough weather following local resistance after Nalco reportedly denied employment for land losers. “Preliminary R&R package for the land has been submitted to Angul district administration last month and the possession of land is expected by February 2027. The collector has requested to consider graduates, technical graduates and higher qualified for jobs under R&R scheme and it has also been discussed with the collector during a meeting on February 10,” read the presentation.

The expansion plan has also been affected by delays in the operationalisation of the Pottangi bauxite mines in Koraput district. Although the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study for around 112.26 acres of private land has been completed after initial delays, Nalco expects all other activities with regard to the possession of the land will be over by June this year. Of 79.9 acres of government land, possession of 8.3 acres is pending with Idco.

Nalco further requires around 310 acres of land, including 79.92 acres of government land, for the ore loading and conveyor corridor linked to the mining project. In addition, six acres of land are needed for the water intake facility at Pottangi, of which 2.657 acres is private land.

Official sources said the land acquisition issues were recently reviewed at a high-level meeting. “The premium and rent and cess of ₹12.91 crore has been paid for the government land. Idco has been directed to hand over the government land required for the smelter project,” said an official who attended the meeting.

Nalco officials admitted that they are yet to get possession of the government land. “The expansion projects will be delayed further if land is not acquired as per the schedule,” said an official requesting anonymity.