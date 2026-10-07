Nasscom flags 2 GST issues for services exports ahead of Council meet

Ahead of the GST Council meeting, IT-ITES industry body Nasscom has flagged two outstanding issues on services exports -- the treatment of services supplied through branches abroad, and R&D done in India on prototypes provided by overseas customers.

Nasscom Vice President and Head of Public Policy Ashish Aggarwal, in a statement, said that Indian service exporters often serve overseas customers through branches abroad, and added that the way a company organises its overseas presence should not, by itself, decide whether a service supplied from India is treated as an export.

"Clarity on this would support competitiveness, release working capital and reduce the litigation the industry has faced over the years," Aggarwal said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is scheduled to meet on October 8.

According to Nasscom, another issue arises when an Indian team carries out R&D, engineering or testing on a prototype or sample that an overseas customer provides in India.

"The current rules generally treat such a service as supplied in India, where the work is done, and deny it export treatment. The customer receives and uses the result abroad, and the service should qualify as an export," Aggarwal said.

India has large potential in technology-enabled services, R&D and engineering, including the mandates GCCs carry out here for their global organisations.

"As AI and other technologies widen the range of services delivered from India, clarity on this point now would help prevent future disputes," he emphasised.

Aggarwal said Nasscom has worked with the government on the GST treatment of services exports for several years.

"The Council's 2021 clarifications settled export status for GCCs serving their foreign group companies, and the omission of the intermediary provision this year removed a long-standing source of dispute for IT-BPM firms," he said and added that two of the issues that remain are expected before the Council this week.

As such, Nasscom has been advocating for greater clarity around the GST treatment of international HO-BO (head office-branch office) transactions, which has remained a persistent area of litigation for Indian IT-ITES exporters.

As per the industry, the current framework creates a disparity between exports delivered through overseas branches and those routed through subsidiaries, leading to input tax credit reversals and additional compliance burden for exporters.

Nasscom had earlier shared a detailed paper with the Ministry of Finance in October 2025 outlining the challenges and possible solutions, and has now followed it up with a fresh submission to the GST authorities on October 5, 2026.