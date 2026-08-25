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Home / Industry / News / Natco Pharma to invest $14 mn in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis Inc

Natco Pharma to invest $14 mn in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis Inc

In 2024, Natco Pharma had invested $8 million in eGenesis, Inc through preferred stock

Natco Pharma, Natco

The total investment made by it in eGenesis, Inc now stands at $22 million | Photo: X@pharma_natco

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it is investing $14 million (over ₹130 crore) in eGenesis Inc, a US-based biotechnology firm, through its two subsidiaries.

As part of the transaction, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc will invest $9.5 million and Natco Pharma South Africa Proprietary Ltd $4.5 million in eGenesis through convertible promissory notes, the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.

eGenesis is pioneering a genome engineering-based approach in the development of safe and effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure, it added.

In 2024, Natco Pharma had invested $8 million in eGenesis, Inc through preferred stock. The total investment made by it in eGenesis, Inc now stands at $22 million, the company said.

 

The eGenesis Genome Engineering and Production (EGEN) platform is the only technology of its kind to comprehensively address cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via genetic engineering to improve the lives of patients in need of a transplant, it added.

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eGenesis is advancing development programmes for kidney transplant, acute liver failure, and heart transplant, Natco added.

In March 2024, eGenesis announced the world's first porcine kidney transplant in a living patient. The transplant was authorised by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) under the Expanded Access pathway.

It was followed by porcine kidney transplants in two additional patients.

The outcomes have been exceptionally positive, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Natco Natco Pharma Ltd Natco Pharma Pharma sector Pharma industry Pharma Companies Indian pharma companies

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 2:43 PM IST