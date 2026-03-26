Nayara raises petrol by ₹5, diesel by ₹3 amid crude supply disruptions

Fuel retailer Nayara Energy, which operates over 7,000 fuel pumps across the country, on Thursday raised the prices of petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre, becoming the first oil company in the country to raise the prices of non-branded fuel.

A senior executive of the company confirmed the price hike but refused to comment. "The ongoing disruption in crude oil supplies has created unprecedented challenges in the industry, impacting several aspects of fuel distribution and availability," the company, partially owned by Russia's state-owned Rosneft, said in a statement.

This comes days after state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased premium petrol rates in a range between ₹2 per litre and ₹2.35 per litre and diesel sold to industrial users by ₹22 a litre amid elevated crude oil prices.

Indian Oil had on March 20 raised the price of its premium XP95 fuel by ₹2 per litre to ₹101.89 per litre in New Delhi. The cost of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL’s) Speed and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL’s) Power was also increased by over ₹2 per litre in the capital then.

The energy shock from the ongoing West Asia crisis and the blocking of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz has led to a more than 50 per cent jump in the benchmark Brent crude since the beginning of the war on February 28 to $106 per barrel at present.

The effective rate increase by Nayara varies by state due to local taxes and value added tax (VAT). "Our 7,000-plus retail network continues to operate normally, with no interruptions in service across our outlets," the company said, adding its refinery turnaround has been meticulously planned and it remains fully equipped to ensure there will be no shortfall in fuel supplies.

Nayara Energy owns and operates India's second-largest refinery, Vadinar in Gujarat, with a refining capacity of 250 million tonnes per annum. It operates the largest private petrol pump network in the country.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday denied any hit to India's energy supply. "Because India is a net exporter to the world, domestic petrol and diesel availability is structurally assured. All 1 lakh-plus retail fuel outlets across the country are open and dispensing fuel without interruption," it said in a statement.