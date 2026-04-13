NBFCs set for healthy Q4 profit growth; funding costs, risks in focus

NBFCs are likely to see their net profit grow 14–15 per cent YoY in Q4, making it a key contributor to the BFSI segment's overall profitability. However, developments in West Asia will be a key monitorable for lenders, especially MSME-focused lenders.

According to a report by IDBI Capital, system-level credit growth is expected to remain strong at 12–13 per cent year-on-year in Q4FY26, supported by continued traction in retail, housing, and NBFC-led lending. Within this, NBFCs are seen sustaining robust momentum, particularly in affordable housing finance, where loan growth could be close to 20 per cent YoY. Gold financiers are expected to post another quarter of strong loan growth, while vehicle financiers may see robust disbursements.

NBFCs are likely to outperform within the broader financials space, with profit after tax (PAT) expected to grow 14–15 per cent sequentially, making the segment a key contributor to BFSI earnings in the quarter. Echoing this, Equirus Securities saidare likely to outperform within the broader financials space, with profit after tax (PAT) expected to grow 14–15 per cent sequentially, making the segment a key contributor to BFSI earnings in the quarter.

“Disbursements in unsecured segments, including personal and business loans, regained traction during the quarter. Microfinance institutions (MFIs) saw a pickup in disbursements, resulting in AUM growth after four to six quarters of contraction, although growth is expected to remain risk-calibrated,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Motilal Oswal said, with improving disbursement momentum after a prolonged phase of portfolio rundown. “Overall, asset quality and collection efficiency for MFI companies are holding up well, with no further signs of deterioration. We expect a sequential decline in credit costs for MFIs,” it added. NBFC-MFIs are estimated to post AUM growth of around 10 per cent sequentially,said, with improving disbursement momentum after a prolonged phase of portfolio rundown. “Overall, asset quality and collection efficiency for MFI companies are holding up well, with no further signs of deterioration. We expect a sequential decline in credit costs for MFIs,” it added.

Equirus also highlighted improving asset quality trends across segments. Stress in the MFI segment is largely behind, with no material impact from the Bihar MFI legislation, it said, adding that asset quality is expected to improve. In affordable housing, metrics such as 30+ days past due and bounce rates have shown improvement. Vehicle finance has seen better utilisation, supporting repayments and moderating delinquencies, alongside lower forward flow into higher delinquency buckets.

Asset quality across the sector remains broadly stable. IDBI Capital said it expects asset quality to remain steady, though some initial stress may emerge in the SME segment. Motilal Oswal noted improvement across product segments but cautioned that lenders remain watchful of geopolitical developments and their potential impact on MSME cash flows.

Net interest margins (NIMs) are expected to remain under strain as the transmission of earlier rate cuts coincides with still-elevated funding costs and tight liquidity conditions. Borrowing costs have remained broadly stable, with hardening bond yields offsetting the benefits of policy easing.

“In terms of growth and AUM, numbers should be fairly healthy. There could be some compression in margins as yields remain elevated in Q4, but beyond that, we do not see any major negatives for the quarter,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head, financial sector ratings at ICRA. “Q1FY27 will be more interesting, as it will be four months since the Iran conflict. How things evolve over the next one to two months will be critical,” he added.

Looking ahead, IDBI Capital expects credit growth momentum to sustain in FY27, driven by retail, housing, and NBFC lending. Equirus, too, sees NBFCs as a key pillar of earnings growth, while Motilal Oswal cautioned that the real test on collections will emerge from April–May 2026 onwards.