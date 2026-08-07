The recommendation to repeal prohibition is part of a paper titled 'Macro Perspective of Bihar's Development: Achievements, Unfinished Agenda, and the Way Forward,' which assesses Bihar’s growth trajectory since 2005 and outlines priority reform areas.

The paper, authored by Ratna Sahay and Aakash Dev of NCAER, Santosh Gautam of the University of Notre Dame and Nishith Prakash of Northeastern University, states that before the ban, excise duty on alcohol was an important source of state revenues, accounting for 14 per cent of revenue during the three years leading up to the ban. “Moreover, enforcement expenditures on monitoring and anti-smuggling operations increased, widening the fiscal deficit further,” the authors said.

Speaking at the NCAER event, Sahay said that the liquor ban needs to be completely removed. “It has not served society well at all. It was 14-15 per cent of all revenues. That is a huge loss,” she added.

The paper says the ban has not served its intended purpose. “Instead, it has coincided with higher violence against women, loss of state revenues, and higher expenditures.”

Citing National Crime Records Bureau data from 2012 to 2024, the paper says reported crimes against women in Bihar have risen. However, the authors note that some of the increase may reflect higher reporting rather than an increase in crimes themselves.

The authors, however, argue that Bihar's relatively low official rate of crimes against women — about 15 per 1,00,000 population in 2022, versus a national average of roughly 31 — likely reflects under-reporting rather than genuine safety, noting that 82 per cent of women who experienced violence according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data never reported it to any authority, and only 2 per cent approached the police. The authors caution that this makes trends in the official numbers, including the post-2016 rise cited above, difficult to interpret as a clean measure of actual incidence.

“Overall, the available evidence does not indicate a broad-based reduction in crimes against women following prohibition. At the same time, the prohibition regime has been accompanied by concerns regarding the expansion of the illicit liquor trade, increased enforcement challenges and corruption, and the growing use of alternative intoxicants, including illicit drugs," the paper states. “In tandem, there was a significant rise in the illegal liquor trade, leading to higher alcohol consumption, increased crime and corruption, and an increase in the use of alternative addictive substances, such as illicit drugs.”

Discussing the paper at the NCAER event, Karthik Muralidharan, Tata Chancellor’s Professor of Economics at the University of California, San Diego, said he did not think it would be sufficient simply to repeal prohibition because politically it is seen as something that women value.

“It needs to be coupled with earmarking the money for a combination of DBT (direct benefit transfer) for women and hiring more women police officers."

Bihar has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing states since 2005, expanding at 7.3 per cent annually compared to the national average of 6.1 per cent, yet it continues to be the country’s poorest state, with per capita income at roughly one-third of the national figure, according to the paper.

Multidimensional poverty in Bihar fell from 51.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 33.8 per cent in 2019-21, lifting an estimated 22.5 million people out of poverty, the study notes. Still, one in three people in Bihar remains deprived across multiple dimensions, the highest rate among Indian states.

India’s Former Executive Director to the International Monetary Fund, Surjit Bhalla, said: “Though politically correct, the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) is not considered by most economists as a useful analytical tool.”

The authors identify six priority reform areas including education, health, governance and law and order, flood mitigation, private sector development, and women’s empowerment. They also flag Bihar’s lowest secondary school retention rate in India (only 25.3 per cent of children who start Class 1 reach secondary school), severe doctor shortages and negligible foreign investment of just ₹10.02 crore in FY25 as key problem areas for the state.