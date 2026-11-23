The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has taken cognisance of complaints regarding poor print quality in its textbooks, particularly concerns over blurred and unclear text in certain school books.

"NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible. NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child," the council said in a post on X.

The action by the council comes after Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court lawyer, highlighted alleged printing defects in class 10 textbooks.

"My son is in class 10, and after going through his NCERT textbook, I am deeply concerned about the quality of printing. The text is extremely small, blurred and poorly printed, making it difficult for students to read comfortably," Jindal had said in a post on X.

"NCERT must understand that such poor-quality textbooks can cause unnecessary eye strain, headaches and other health concerns among school children," he had said.