NCL coal production, supply pick up amid shortages in power sector

As the monsoon receded, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), one of Coal India Limited’s (CIL’s) major coal-producing subsidiaries, picked up pace across its mines, with coal production rising by 67 per cent and supply by 75 per cent as of September 8 compared with the average for September 1-3, 2026.

NCL’s total coal production for FY27 stood at 51.43 million tonnes (MT), while its supplies reached 55 MT till September 8, marking a significant recovery from the operational challenges posed by heavy rainfall, Coal India said in a statement. Around 87 per cent of NCL’s total coal supplies are directed to the power sector.

Business Standard reported last week that the number of critical thermal power plants — those with coal stocks below 25 per cent of their normative requirement — rose to 58 on September 5 from 45 at the beginning of the month. After the report, the coal ministry issued a statement saying that the situation was being monitored closely and corrective supply measures were in place.

CIL said NCL’s rake loading through Indian Railways increased to 41 rakes on September 8, compared with an average of 19 rakes per day during September 1-3. The company’s major coal supplies are directed to power plants in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

With the monsoon receding, the focus of NCL is on converting improved mine conditions into higher production, faster dispatch and more dependable coal supplies, CIL said.

The recovery has been supported by a series of measures on the ground. “With mine accessibility improving, NCL has been able to move men, machinery and coal more efficiently. Priority restoration of internal roads has improved the movement of coal to Coal Handling Plants and railway sidings, while continuous dewatering has helped reopen mining areas affected by water accumulation,” CIL said.

NCL has also stepped up engagement with road-based consumers, particularly power utilities, to increase the deployment of tippers and speed up coal lifting.

At the CIL level, average daily coal production rose by 40 per cent, from an average of 1.36 MT during the first three rain-affected days of September to approximately 1.91 MT on September 8, 2026, CIL said.

The improvement in production is also driving higher dispatches, with coal supplies to the power sector showing an uptrend. “Average daily despatches to the power sector rose by 27%, from an average of 1.37 MT per day during the first three days of September to 1.74 MT on September 8, 2026,” CIL said, adding that coal supplies to power plants were gradually moving towards pre-monsoon levels.