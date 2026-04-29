Nearly 1/3 of peak demand of 256 GW met via renewable energy: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that nearly one-third of the record peak demand of over 256 GW earlier this month was met through renewable energy like solar, wind and hydro.

The peak power demand touched a record high of 256.11 GW on Saturday, April 25, 2026, according to Power Ministry data.

Speaking at the Resilient Futures Summit organised by Economist Enterprise, Joshi, the new and renewable energy minister, said that one-third of the peak power generation on 25th April was successfully met through renewable energy.

That itself showcases that India is capable of generating and India is capable of handling peak power demand through renewable energy, he pointed out.

The minister highlighted that India is investing in grid modernisation, digitisation, and also using AI and digital twins.

"I think in the coming days...the generation capacity will also increase," he said.

The minister also said that the government is making efforts to translate installed capacity into actual generation, and consequently transmission to boost the share of renewable energy in the power basket.

The Ministry of Power on Tuesday said, "India has successfully met its all-time highest peak electricity demand of 256.1 GW on 25th April 2026 at 15:38 hrs without any shortage, while simultaneously maintaining electricity exports to neighbouring countries".

At the time of peak demand, the requirement was met through a diverse portfolio of generation sources, including thermal, hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy, ensuring reliability and grid stability. Renewable energy, particularly solar, made a significant contribution, complemented by hydro and other flexible resources during peak conditions, the ministry had said.

According to the ministry, solar contributed 21.5 per cent of power generation to meet the peak of 256.1 GW on April 25.

The hydro power contribution was 4.4 per cent, and wind energy added 1.9 per cent.

Nuclear power and gas contributed 2.4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

The contribution of thermal power was 66.9 per cent, it stated.