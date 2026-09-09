Nearly 49% Indian students eye overseas education for better jobs: Report

Students in India are becoming more outcome-focused, as nearly half of aspirants cite better job opportunities as their primary reason for studying abroad, a report said on Wednesday.

According to skilling and workforce development company upGrad's Transnational Education (TNE) Report 2026, around 49 per cent of Indian aspirants revealed better job opportunities as the primary reason for studying abroad, compared to other factors like quality of education, permanent residency or lifestyle aspirations.

Students in India are significantly becoming more result-oriented and are evaluating destinations based on ROI (Return on Investment), employment opportunities and long-term career outcomes over institutional prominence, the report said.

The upGrad report is based on insights from 53,800 counselled aspirants between January 2025 and June 2026.

The respondent base was mainly made up of aspirants early in their professional journeys and fresh graduates, with 65.8 per cent being freshers, while nearly 60 per cent of aspirants hail from tier II and III cities.

While traditional destinations like the US, the UK, Canada and Australia remain significant, the report further revealed a growing interest in Europe due to rigid immigration policies and rising costs.

Students are now opting for Germany, Finland, Spain and France due to their affordability, industry alignment and stronger employment-linked pathways, it added.

Meanwhile, the report found a clear shift towards more cost-effective and value-driven global education pathways.

Affordability is emerging as a key driver of international education choices, with seven among 10 aspirants planning to pursue overseas education on a total budget of under Rs 30 lakh.

"The study abroad landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with Indian students increasingly prioritising future employability, career outcomes and affordability. Europe's growing appeal reflects this evolving mindset, as learners seek destinations that combine quality education with strong workforce opportunities," Praneet Singh, Vice President, University Partnerships, upGrad Study Abroad, added.