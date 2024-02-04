Sensex (    %)
                        
Nearly Rs 41,000 crore unspent in govt's Rs 1.97 trillion PLI scheme

This means that 80 per cent of the total allocated amount or Rs 1.56 lakh crore will be used to pay incentives to companies eligible to claim benefits over the next few years

GDP data confirms demand slowdown; consumption expenditure at 17-qtr low
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Of the Rs 1.97 trillion that the government intends to spend on all 14 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, around Rs 41,000 crore remains unutilised as of now, according to a senior government official.

This means that 80 per cent of the total allocated amount, or Rs 1.56 trillion, will be used to pay incentives to companies eligible to claim benefits over the next few years.

The unutilised amount/savings result from undersubscription, lukewarm responses in the case of schemes such as textile, as well as a reduction in the allocation of schemes. In some cases, beneficiaries' claims have also been rejected

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

