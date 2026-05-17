Need to ramp up international marketing to earn forex: FAITH Chairman

India needs to ramp up its international marketing in order to raise its forex earnings from tourism such that a higher number of foreign travellers come to India and spend more, said Puneet Chhatwal, chairman, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), the umbrella body of all industry associations across travel, tourism and hospitality sectors in the country.

"When we talk about foreign exchange savings, we also need to talk about earning forex. We have to do more to increase visitation to India, and for that we need some form of international marketing like we did Incredible India over 20 years ago,” Chhatwal said in an exclusive interaction with Business Standard.

"We've had a number of foreign government delegations come to India, and thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister this has risen since the G20. Leaving aside NRIs (non-resident Indians) and government delegations, leisure tourists are still fewer than what India should be attracting," said Chhatwal, who is also the managing director and chief executive officer of India’s largest hotel chain Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Chhatwal’s comments follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to reduce overseas travel to conserve forex. India recorded over 9 million foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in 2025 that contributed forex of $31.33 billion. While FTAs remain below pre-pandemic levels, forex earnings have risen. To be sure, marketing and promotion activities form an integral part of attracting FTAs to India.

However, India will spend less than a tenth of what it shelled out last year this financial year, for promoting itself as a tourist destination across global markets. According to Budget documents, the allocation for overseas promotion and publicity, including market development assistance is ₹3.5 crore for 2026-27 (FY27), a sharp reduction from ₹43.5 crore in FY26. Industry executives have cautioned that achieving India’s stated ambition to attract 100 million foreign tourist arrivals by 2047 would be near impossible with such a razor-thin budget.

"If we improve our international marketing, it will help build the soft power of brand India. I think it is an opportunity which will help improve employment and contribution to GDP, as per WTTC estimates,” Chhatwal added. World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) data showed that in 2025 travel and tourism contributed ₹22.5 trillion or 6.6 per cent to India’s GDP. The global body estimated that contribution could rise to ₹41.9 trillion or 6.9 per cent by 2035. The sectors generated 48.2 million jobs in the country in 2025, with estimates showing 63.9 million jobs by 2035.

Chhatwal argued that besides conservation, methods including promoting various kinds of tourism programs within India should be implemented to bring in forex from willing foreign tourists.

"The best local example of how this sector has thrived more recently is spiritual tourism, which has created revenues and employment for states like UP. After Kumbh, UP became one of the top five tourism earning states in India, where the GDP contribution from tourism went up to 17 per cent,” he added.

He noted that tourism needs to be positioned prominently so that the sector can double its present levels of contribution to the economy, while seeking for a full infrastructure status which will enable more investment to flow.

“Today it is at a competitive disadvantage at the state level. All states should come to industry status so that taxes are not at the highest level, which is the case today. Many states have announced it, but the execution is yet to happen. Easing the number of permissions needed for building hotels. Luxury is only 7-8 per cent of total hotel supply in India today, and it has ample room to rise,” he said.