Saturday, October 03, 2026 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Nestle's low-fat dairy whitener used at Hotel Lalit found 'unsafe' : FSSAI

Nestle's low-fat dairy whitener used at Hotel Lalit found 'unsafe' : FSSAI

In a post on social media, the food regulator said a sample was collected from the premises of Bharat Hotels Ltd (The Lalit), Connaught Place, New Delhi

FSSAI

FSSAI said a sample of Nestle India's low-fat dairy whitener collected from The Lalit in New Delhi was found unsafe and substandard (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A sample of "low-fat dairy whitener" manufactured by Nestle India, drawn from the premises of Hotel Lalit in Connaught Place in the national capital, has been found "unsafe and substandard", the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said.

In a post on social media, the food regulator said a sample was collected from the premises of Bharat Hotels Ltd (The Lalit), Connaught Place, New Delhi.

According to the FSSAI, the report of the food analyst's laboratory declared the product "substandard" and "unsafe", indicating non-compliance under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

A copy of the laboratory analysis report was provided to the food business operator (FBO) for reference and necessary action, the regulator said. A notice has also been issued to Bharat Hotels Ltd over the non-compliant product.

 

The FBO was given an opportunity to appeal against the food analyst's report under the relevant section of the FSS Act, 2006, within the prescribed period.

The FBO has also been directed to immediately stop the sale of the identified unsafe food product, the FSSAI added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nayara

Nayara Energy increases petrol price by ₹5 per litre, diesel by ₹3

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

SCI to help India achieve ambition of becoming top shipping nation: Sonowal

leather industry

UP mulls measures to help leather exporters tackle tariffs, West Asia risks

senior living, luxury housing, senior housing India, DLF, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi-NCR, retirement homes, elderly care, senior living market, real estate, JLL, ASLI

Affluent seniors are turning metros into luxury retirement addressespremium

Anant Ambani

RIL plans ₹1 trillion biogas venture in Andhra, says Anant Ambani

Topics : Nestle India FSSAI

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEGoogle Fitbit AirFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharCJP Protest52-week lows todayAsian Games Medal Tally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 4:19 PM IST