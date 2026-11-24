It also sets out a clear three-member MRC led by the district magistrate (DM) to select independent valuers who determine market rates.

The new system addresses one of the persistent bottlenecks faced by power transmission companies: delays arising from land valuation disputes and disagreements over compensation. The MRC guidelines provide for a more structured, district-led land valuation mechanism, which is expected to make the process more predictable, transparent and time-bound.

Under the new system, the market rate is determined as the average of three valuations. This limits the extent to which an individual valuation can influence the final market rate. The guidelines also introduce an appellate mechanism against the market rate determined by the MRC. However, an appeal may be pursued only if work is permitted to commence. Importantly, the guidelines also provide for the pass-through of this higher compensation as a Change in Law event, subject to approval by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

Experts say that for transmission service providers (TSPs), this could mean fewer prolonged negotiations with landowners, reduced uncertainty around project costs and smoother access to sites for construction. Officials at Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL), the state-owned transmission utility, say that in states where the guidelines have started functioning, there is already an easing of project execution.

Speaking to analysts, Power Grid Chairman Vamsi Ram Mohan Burra said: "After MRC, we see in certain locations things are becoming that much more easier also. Some places it is getting very easy, but then people have to adopt it." He added that when state governments adopt new guidelines in general, it takes some time to realign the state machinery to understand, notify and adopt them. "The moment that is done, we expect there could be better traction," he said.

For Power Grid, the resolution of the RoW issue is crucial for ramping up the pace of capitalisation, the accounting and regulatory process of moving completed and commissioned transmission assets from capital work in progress (CWIP) onto the balance sheet as long-term fixed assets.

The utility is working on a capitalisation target in the range of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore for the current financial year. It achieved capitalisation of Rs 9,300 crore in the first half ended September 2026. The company is working on a capital expenditure target in the range of Rs 37,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore for the current financial year ending March 2027. Capex grew 10 per cent to Rs 16,864 crore in the first half (April-September) of the current fiscal, as against Rs 15,385 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The larger significance of the changed guidelines also lies in their potential to accelerate the commissioning of transmission infrastructure needed to evacuate renewable energy and strengthen India's electricity grid. In that context, the MRC guidelines represent a well-intentioned structural reform to address the critical issue of land acquisition and RoW compensation, which causes delays in the implementation of transmission projects.

Land valuation and RoW compensation are the single largest causes of delays in transmission projects, according to experts. "Primary cause of project delays in transmission are rooted in disagreements in compensation rates being offered to landowners by developers. This is due to wide variation in applicable circle rates vis a vis ongoing market rates. MRC guidelines seek to bridge this gap and thereby address delays in project implementation," said Anujesh Dwivedi, partner at accounting and consultancy firm Deloitte India.

He added that historically, developers were sceptical about making high payouts to landowners as RoW compensation because they did not have any regulatory mechanism to recover higher payouts, since the projects were awarded on a TBCB basis. The MRC guidelines address this concern by allowing developers to pass on the additional costs through the Change in Law mechanism under the Transmission Service Agreement, subject to approval from the regulator.

"The MRC guidelines are applicable to Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) projects only with 66 kilovolt (kV) or above capacity. However, as per these guidelines, states are allowed to adopt these directly or modify as per their policy. The earlier version of these guidelines issued in 2024 and 2025 were adopted by States viz. Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Precedence of such adoption presents a strong case for states to adopt these guidelines which do not have a separate market-based compensation framework in place. This shall avoid delay in development of both ISTS and Intrastate transmission (InSTS) projects," Dwivedi said.

So, what more steps should the government take to ensure transmission projects do not face delays at a time when the rapid creation of renewable energy capacity is building pressure for the availability of matching and sound evacuation infrastructure? Experts say that one of the starting points could be digitising land records in each state, as this would considerably reduce the time taken to verify land titles and ownership records during the route survey stage.

"Digitization of land records would also help easing out in digital payments for land and RoW compensation. Many utility scale RE projects first connect to InSTS and then to ISTS network. In RE rich States, adoption of these guidelines is therefore critical for faster RE evacuation. Centre may consider introducing incentives or measures for faster adoption of these guidelines in RE rich States. While the guidelines have specified the Standard Operating procedure (SOP), a definite timeline may be prescribed for each of the SOP steps to further streamline the process," Dwivedi said.

Other experts also point out that the new guidelines have provided a robust guiding principle and framework that may be adopted by various state governments, but they do not apply to states which have already set out the manner of determining the value of land.

"The guidelines do not institute a statutory mandate bringing conformity in the manner of determination of the value of land. However, the guidelines are a welcome step to reduce the impasse relating to right of way issues faced by the transmission utilities and is a constructive step in ameliorating the perennial hardship of the transmission utilities," said Anupam Varma, partner at law firm JSA Advocates and Solicitors.

He added that going forward, the central government can consider bringing in necessary amendments to Section 164 of the Electricity Act, 2003, through central legislation, so that the issue of determination and manner of payment of compensation for Right of Way can be institutionalised.