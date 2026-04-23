New online gaming rules to distinguish e-sports, real-money games: Industry

Firms in the sector supported the Centre’s move to explicitly exclude online money games from being classified as e-sports.

This comes at a time when games as part of e-sports do not involve any form of wagering and provide legitimacy to competitive digital gaming.

The clear exclusion of online money games, also known as real-money gaming (RMG), can encourage the growth of the e-sports sector in India.

“The provision for formal registration of titles as esports by publishers is a particularly welcome move, as it eliminates the risk of misrepresentation and prevents proxy real-money platforms from self-declaring themselves as esports. The introduction of a 90-day determination process strikes the right balance between regulatory scrutiny and certainty,” said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, Nodwin Gaming, a firm that operates in the e-sports and youth entertainment sector.

The Centre on Wednesday notified the administrative rules under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA), which mandate gaming companies in India to implement features that protect players from financial, psychological, social, security-related, or content-related harm.

It also provides for the formation of a six-member Online Gaming Authority of India. These rules, notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will come into effect from May 1.

Companies within the space said that this clarity would further allow them to invest in talent and scale companies further.

“(PROGA) brings much-needed structure to the ecosystem and clearly separates esports from online money gaming, helping address long-standing confusion around the space. For organisations like S8UL, this direction allows us to take a more long-term view — investing in talent, scaling teams, and building globally competitive structures with greater confidence,” said Animesh Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), S8UL, an esports and gaming content brand.

Industry association Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in a statement, said that the association would work closely with both the industry and the government to facilitate smooth and effective implementation of the rules.

“The IAMAI appreciates the consultative approach adopted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which has enabled constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders. It believes the rules will bring in the much-needed regulatory clarity, allowing the industry to operate, innovate, and re-build with greater confidence,” it said in a statement.

Two RMG executives said the Act marked the end of the industry that thrived on money games such as poker, ludo, rummy, and others, and companies continued to find ways to pivot.

In the rules, the government has also removed the requirement for mandatory pre-registration of online games with the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), with the caveat that such games or gaming companies do not offer services that risk harming users or children.

They should not have the potential to cause injury or a detrimental impact on players, the rules state.

Extra clarity required

Even as the industry welcomed the move, it said that clarity was required on aspects such as financial frameworks involving e-sports and challenges in how banks treat e-sports and real-money games.

They called for an independent appellate review mechanism outside MeitY for re-examination of games, among other things.

“Three structural questions remain unresolved — the absence of an independent appellate review mechanism outside MeitY, the lack of a clearly defined threshold for when a game must be re-examined, and the broad scope for rule-making through codes of practice. Addressing these issues would give developers the predictability they need to invest, innovate, and build at scale, ultimately fulfilling the vision the Act itself envisions,” said Manish Agarwal, board member, GDAI (Game Developer Association of India).