Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Nexon Geochem to set up ₹1,250 crore rare-earth magnet plant in Andhra

Nexon Geochem to set up ₹1,250 crore rare-earth magnet plant in Andhra

The development comes at a time when India is seeking to build a domestic ecosystem for critical minerals and reduce its dependence on imported rare-earth permanent magnets

rare earth magnet, magnet

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Advanced materials company Nexon Geochem on Wednesday said that a rare-earth permanent magnet facility will be set up in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹1,250 crore.

The development comes at a time when India is seeking to build a domestic ecosystem for critical minerals and reduce its dependence on imported rare-earth permanent magnets.

The facility to be set up in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board will produce sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets, which are critical components for electric vehicles, wind turbines, industrial automation and defence applications, the company said in a statement.

As the driving force and primary investor behind this project, Nexon Geochem is committing a total investment of ₹1,250 crore across two strategic phases--₹750 crore dedicated to the first phase and ₹500 crore allocated for the second phase.

 

"Nexon Geochem...today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to establish an integrated sintered NdFeB rare-earth permanent magnet manufacturing facility in Thondangi, Kakinada district," the statement said.

Also Read

Specialised investment funds (SIFs)

SIF AUM rises sharply to near ₹40,000 crore: Who should consider investing?

Meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi on October 13, 2026

Hyundai Motor group to invest $15.5 billion in India over 7 years

bond

Look beyond credit riskometer: Check ratings, yields and bond maturities

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

What should you do with your loss-making investments in SME IPOs?premium

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Gujarat govt classifies 268 talukas to promote industrial investment

The facility is engineered to achieve a massive annual production capacity of 600 tonnes of high-grade permanent magnets, heavily serving the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV), renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

" Our vision is to establish an integrated NdFeB magnet manufacturing ecosystem that strengthens supply-chain security, reduces import dependence, and supports India's ambitions in electric mobility, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing," Praveen Kumar Choudhary, Director, Nexon Geochem Pvt Ltd said.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company specialises in high-tech material manufacturing and advanced industrial engineering. The company focuses on localisation and import substitution, developing critical, high-value components that safeguard supply chain integrity for India's defence, green energy, and automotive sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jitin Prasada, Jitin, Prasada

Govt to roll out data centre policy as concerns grow over power use

sunil mittal

We are ahead of Starlink in approval queue, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

nuclear

India needs ₹15 trillion investment to add 91 GW nuclear capacity by 2047

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India pitching itself as trusted global supply-chain partner: Vaishnaw

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

India found itself 'let down miserably' during Covid, says Piyush Goyal

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Investments in India Investment

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 1:59 PM IST