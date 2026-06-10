NFHS reveals two-speed progress in women's empowerment across India

An analysis of three rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), spanning nearly a decade, shows a widening divergence in women’s empowerment indicators. While measures that governments can directly influence — such as financial inclusion, digital access, schooling, menstrual hygiene, and participation in household decision-making — have improved considerably, gains in economic outcomes such as paid work and property ownership have been far more modest.

A comparison of NFHS-6 (2023-24), released this month, with NFHS-5 (2019-21) and NFHS-4 (2015-16) suggests that India has made faster progress in expanding access and capabilities than in translating them into economic empowerment. The gap between the two has widened with each successive survey round.

The data shows that financial inclusion recorded the sharpest improvement. The share of women aged 15-49 who operate their own bank or savings account rose from 53 per cent in 2015-16 to 78.6 per cent in 2019-21 and 89 per cent in 2023-24 — an increase of 36 percentage points (pp) over the decade.

Digital access followed a similar trajectory. Mobile phone ownership among women increased from 45.9 per cent in NFHS-4 to 53.9 per cent in NFHS-5 and 63.6 per cent in NFHS-6. Internet use, available only for the last two rounds, nearly doubled from 33.3 per cent in 2019-21 to 64.3 per cent in 2023-24.

Schooling improved more gradually. The share of girls aged six years and above who had ever attended school rose from 68.8 per cent in NFHS-4 to 71.8 per cent in NFHS-5 and 73.7 per cent in NFHS-6, a gain of less than 5 pp over the decade.

Household decision-making also continued to improve across successive rounds. The share of currently married women aged 15-49 who usually participate in decisions relating to their own healthcare, major household purchases, and visits to relatives increased from 84 per cent in NFHS-4 to 88.7 per cent in NFHS-5 and 89 per cent in NFHS-6.

Economic indicators, however, present a less encouraging picture. The proportion of women aged 15-49 who worked in the previous 12 months and were paid in cash increased from 24.6 per cent in NFHS-4 to 25.4 per cent in NFHS-5 and 30.8 per cent in NFHS-6. Even after the recent improvement, the gain over the decade amounts to just over 6 pp.

Property ownership among women has also risen slowly. The share of households with any usual woman member owning a house or land, either individually or jointly, increased from 14 per cent in NFHS-5 to 18.8 per cent in NFHS-6, a gain of only 4.8 pp.

A separate NFHS-6 indicator showed that 38.4 per cent of women owned a house or land, either individually or jointly with others, in 2023-24. However, this indicator is not directly comparable with earlier rounds.

NFHS-6 results remain provisional, and some indicators are not strictly comparable across survey rounds. Nevertheless, the broad pattern is unmistakable: progress has been strongest in areas where policy interventions can directly expand access and participation, and weakest in areas shaped by labour market opportunities, asset ownership, and entrenched social norms.