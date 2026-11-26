An EPC contract is a standard one in which the contractor gets paid entirely by the authority for completion of a project, as against more complex public-private partnership models with revenue-sharing and staggered payment structures.

The last time the RFP document for highway contracts was amended was in 2019.

The move is part of broader reforms the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been attempting amid criticism over the quality of national highways in the past.

The new formula for bid capacity (the maximum value that a player can bid for) now places greater emphasis on delays – the ministry has removed the earlier additional factor for early completion bonus, replacing it with a delay factor (DF).

This replaces the earlier approach based on the best-performing financial year – bid capacity is now calculated based on the average performance over the previous five years. This is aimed at addressing the situation where one strong year, plus a bonus, could carry a weak bidder.

A poor rating now scales down a player's complete capacity, rather than merely failing to add to it (the early completion factor in the formula). The move is expected to weed out weak bidders from a pool that has become increasingly competitive over the last few years, leading to aggressive bidding and, often, poor execution.

Moreover, the maximum number of joint venture (JV) members has also been reduced from three to two. Joint ventures will generally be permitted for projects above ₹1,000 crore, with enhanced minimum participation requirements for the other member.

This limit was earlier ₹100 crore.

Performance security has been linked to contractor ratings, ranging from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the bid price. This is in line with the model contract agreement the ministry introduced in October, with a tiered system of performance security based on ratings.

Moreover, additional eligibility criteria have been introduced for major bridges, structures and tunnels, ensuring that bidders possess relevant experience in executing specialised infrastructure projects, the ministry said.

The government has also rationalised non-performance criteria from 20 to seven, with clearly defined thresholds and look-back periods. Provisions relating to catastrophic failures, project termination, debarment and insolvency have also been strengthened. An executive said that non-performers for two years will also now be ineligible.

Now, disclosure requirements for bidders cover ongoing disputes, litigation, arbitration and penal actions, with bidders required to keep the information updated during the bidding process.

In situations where the lowest bidder is found ineligible, the authority may annul the process and invite fresh bids. This replaces the existing practice of making sequential counter-offers to the second- and third-lowest bidders.