NHAI launches Rajasthan's first Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system

National Highways Authority of India ( NHAI ) has launched the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF)-based tolling system at the Daulatpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of National Highway-48 in Rajasthan, in a step towards improving electronic toll collection.

The MLFF framework introduces barrier-free tolling with minimal human intervention, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping and ensuring seamless traffic flow. Following the launch at Daulatpura, NHAI is also planning to convert toll plazas at Shahjahanpur and Manoharpur to the MLFF system, making commuting on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section barrier-free.

The system integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based electronic toll collection to facilitate automated user-fee collection with minimal human intervention. NHAI had earlier launched the MLFF-based tolling system at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat-Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat and at the Mundka Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi.

"The implementation of MLFF marks a major advancement in the development of digital national highway infrastructure. By enabling zero waiting time and uninterrupted vehicular movement, MLFF helps commuters save time, enhance fuel efficiency, as well as reduce vehicular emissions at toll locations," NHAI said in a statement.

For a seamless MLFF experience, national highway users are required to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts. In scenarios such as insufficient FASTag balance, or an invalid or non-functional FASTag, users are issued an electronic notice for non-payment of the user fee. Such users are required to pay the regular user fee within 72 hours.

In case of non-compliance after 72 hours, the user fee is charged at twice the rate applicable to the vehicle category. Non-payment of electronic notices may result in the blacklisting of FASTags and restrictions on other vehicle-related services through the VAHAN platform.