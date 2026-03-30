NHAI monetises ₹28,307 crore highways in FY26, nears ₹30k crore target
Highway authority raises Rs 28,307 crore through InvITs and TOT, and is well poised to achieve Rs 30,000 crore monetisation target for FY26, says ministry
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
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The National Highways Authority of India has realised ₹28,307 crore through a combination of public InvIT, private InvIT, and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) in 2025–26, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Monday.
The ministry has already monetised two bundles of TOT (Bundles 18 and 19) this financial year. A bundle refers to a package of multiple highway projects awarded to a private player to operate and collect toll from.
“With bids received for TOT Bundle-19, which are under technical evaluation, NHAI is well poised to achieve the Government of India’s budgeted target of ₹30,000 crore for current FY 2025–26,” the ministry said.
NHAI has successfully monetised over 310 kilometres (km) of National Highways under InvIT Round-5 as part of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) programme.
The InvIT-5 has been awarded to NHIT Western Projects Private Limited for a concession fee of ₹6,367 crore for 20 years — this package includes two key National Highway sections across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, including the 255.9 km-long Amravati–Chikhali–Tarsod section of NH-53 in Maharashtra and the 54.3 km-long Gundugolanu–Chinna Avutapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh.
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The assets comprise toll plazas such as Nashirabad, Dasarkhed, Taroda Kasba, Kurankhed, and Kalaparru, NHAI said.
Monetisation through TOT Bundle-18 raised ₹3,087 crore for the government, which includes the 74.5 km-long Chandikhole–Bhadrak section of NH-16 in Odisha. TOT-18 has been awarded to M/s IRB Chandibhadra Tollway Private Limited for a concession period of 20 years.
NHAI’s retail investor-focused InvIT — Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) — also went public earlier this month at a concession value of ₹9,500 crore and was oversubscribed nearly 14 times.
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Topics : NHAI National Highway monetisation InvIT
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 8:39 PM IST