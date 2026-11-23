India’s national highways equipped with the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system, commonly known as barrierless toll collection, have seen a 20 per cent increase in net revenue, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Monday.

This comes amid concerns that a host of vehicles pass through these plazas without paying the requisite fee by hiding or tampering with vehicle number plates.

As of October 31, 2026, the cumulative performance across the seven plazas where MLFF has been installed (excluding Nemili and Chenasamudram, which went live in November 2026) indicates an increase of 19.84 per cent in net revenue to NHAI compared to the corresponding pre-MLFF baseline. Transaction volumes have also registered significant growth, NHAI said.

Revenue has risen to approximately ₹539 crore during this period. Following its launch in May at Choryasi Fee Plaza in Gujarat, the MLFF system has progressively been operationalised at eight more fee plazas – Mundka, Daulatpura, Gharaunda, Manoharpura, Shahjahanpur, Paranur, Nemili and Chenasamudram.

The Choryasi plaza in Gujarat, which was the first to activate the system, has seen a 23 per cent rise in net revenue. The Mundka toll plaza in Delhi, which was the second, has seen a 23.55 per cent rise in net revenue.

“Further, around 60 per cent of the value of e-notices issued across these plazas has already been realised. This reflects the effectiveness of technology-enabled enforcement in ensuring compliance and recovering user fees even from vehicles that initially evade payment,” NHAI said.

On illegal plaza crossings, NHAI said that police checkposts have been established at certain MLFF locations, including Gharaunda Fee Plaza, where vehicles found indulging in such practices are being intercepted and challaned.

“Simultaneously, NHAI is deploying AI-based technological solutions, including Vehicle Fingerprinting and integration with the VAHAN database, to identify such vehicles and trace their registered owners,” the authority said.

E-notices are being issued for the recovery of unpaid user fees, and applicable VAHAN services are being restricted in cases where such notices remain unpaid, in accordance with the prescribed enforcement framework, it added.