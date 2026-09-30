NHAI to conduct quality checks on projects with abnormally low quoted bids

To strengthen quality control and adherence to the highest quality standards during the construction of National Highway projects, NHAI is undertaking special quality inspections of 17 under-construction National Highway projects whose bid value was more than 15 per cent lower than the estimated project cost.

The inspections are in addition to NHAI’s regular quality checks and are aimed at identifying any quality-related issues at an early stage so that corrective action can be taken on time. The first round of inspections is scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

NHAI will re-inspect the identified projects after six months with a different team of experts to ensure quality and adherence to construction standards.

The 17 projects have been selected using three criteria, including a construction cost of more than ₹500 crore, a tender discount of over 15 per cent and physical progress between 35 per cent and 80 per cent. These criteria help focus quality checks on projects that are at an important stage of construction and adopt a data-driven approach.

The projects include greenfield and access-controlled corridors, bypasses, as well as four- and six-laning works in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"The inspections will be carried out by specialised teams led by 39 experienced and retired engineers from various government organisations, including the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Defence and State Public Works Departments. Technical experts will also support the teams during the inspections," NHAI said.

The teams will check construction work against approved drawings, technical specifications, contract conditions and project-specific quality plans. They will examine the quality of construction materials, workmanship and construction methods, as well as records of sampling and testing.