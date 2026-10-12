Nine ITIs in Surat, Visakhapatnam to be upgraded with ₹440 cr investment

The Centre, along with the Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh governments, has signed shareholders’ agreements with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) to upgrade nine government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Surat and Visakhapatnam, with an approved investment of Rs 440 crore under the PM-SETU scheme, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said on Monday.

The two projects are among 14 Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) approved under the scheme as of October 3, covering ITI clusters across eight states and one Union Territory, with a proposed investment of Rs 3,446 crore.

PM-SETU is a central scheme aimed at upgrading 1,000 government ITIs through industry partnerships and strengthening five National Skill Training Institutes, with a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore.

The approved investment includes Rs 240 crore for a cluster of five ITIs in Surat and Rs 200 crore for four ITIs in Visakhapatnam. Under the agreements, separate special purpose vehicles (SPVs) will be established to manage the upgradation and operations of the two clusters.

AM/NS India will hold a 51 per cent stake in each SPV, while the Centre and the respective state governments will each hold 24.5 per cent.

The projects will focus on modernising workshops and laboratories, introducing new industry-relevant trades, updating curricula, strengthening instructor training and expanding hands-on learning.

The company will implement the projects with support from its academic and technical partner, New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), which will assist with curriculum enhancement, training delivery, faculty development and academic innovation.

The agreements establish the framework for the Centre, the state governments and the industry partner to implement the approved investment plans. The ministry said the projects were intended to improve training quality and align ITI courses with changing industry requirements.

The AM/NS India-led projects are among the largest industry commitments approved under PM-SETU so far, according to the ministry.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore and also envisages strengthening five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).

India had 13,888 ITIs, including government and private institutions, in 2026, according to the Directorate General of Training.

The PM-SETU initiative seeks to strengthen vocational training by involving industry in institutional management, infrastructure modernisation and course delivery.