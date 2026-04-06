NMDC hikes iron ore prices by up to 11.1% with effect from April 5

State-owned NMDC has increased the prices of iron ore by up to 11.1 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, which is the country's largest iron ore producer, has increased the prices with effect from April 5, 2026.

As per the regulatory filing, the prices of Baila Lump -- high-grade (65.5 per cent Fe) iron ore lump produced by the company from the Bailadila mines in Chhattisgarh, have been increased by 10.4 per cent.

While prices of Baila Fines -- high-grade iron ore product (64 per cent Fe) sized below 10 mm sourced from the Bailadila sector mines in Chhattisgarh, the prices have been hiked up by 11.1 per cent.

In a filing to the BSE, NMDC said that "the prices of iron Ore w.e.f. 5th April 2026 has been fixed as under: Baila Lump (65.5 per cent, 10-40 mm) -- ₹5,300/- per ton. Baila Fines (64 per cent, -10 mm) ₹4,500/- per ton." The revised prices are on a free-on-rail (FOR) basis and exclude statutory levies such as royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) charges, National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) contributions, GST, environmental cess, and other taxes, the filing said.

NMDC has reported a record production of 53 million tonnes (MT) of ore in the just-concluded 2025-26 financial year. The company's total sales of iron ore, a key raw material for steel manufacturing, reached 50.23 MT.

The company's production was 21 per cent higher compared to 44.07 MT in FY25, while sales grew 13 per cent from 44.40 MT in 2024-25.

The PSU produced 5.35 million tonnes (MT) and sold 5.90 MT of iron ore in March.

The record output is driven by robust performance from NMDC's major iron ore mines -- Kirandul and Bacheli in Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in Karnataka, recording their best-ever performance in company history.