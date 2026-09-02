NMDC's August iron ore production rises 21% to 4.07 million tonnes

State-run iron ore producer NMDC’s production rose 21 per cent year-on-year to 4.07 million tonnes (MT) in August 2026, with its Kirandul, Bacheli and Donimalai mining projects recording their highest-ever production for the month of August since inception.

The company sold 3.58 MT of iron ore during the month, around 5 per cent higher than the 3.39 MT sold in August 2025, despite incessant rains, according to a company statement on Wednesday.

NMDC’s cumulative production during the first five months of financial year 2026-27 stood at 23.23 MT, 26 per cent higher than the 18.45 MT produced during the corresponding period last year.

Cumulative sales, however, grew at a slower pace of 2 per cent to 18.72 MT during April-August 2026, compared with 18.37 MT in the year-ago period.

The company produced more than 53 MT of iron ore in FY26 and said its production performance in the early months of FY27 has put it on a path to achieve its target of producing more than 60 MT during the financial year.

“The 21 per cent growth in August production, achieved despite challenging weather conditions, reflects the resilience of NMDC’s operations and the strong execution by our teams,” NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee said.

“With 23.23 million tonnes produced in the first five months, we have built significant momentum towards 60+ million tonne. Our focus now is to sustain this momentum by expanding capacity, strengthening logistics and deploying technology, as we build NMDC for its next phase of growth,” he added.