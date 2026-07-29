No address yet for Tata Power's Odisha nuclear plant as site awaits nod

The delay comes at a time when India is pushing an ambitious expansion of its nuclear power programme amid continuing geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia. It has set a target of expanding nuclear power capacity to 100 gigawatt (Gw) by 2047 to meet rising electricity demand and clean energy goals.

Official sources said Tata Power has proposed setting up a nuclear power plant in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district, while Adani group has separately approached the Odisha government for another nuclear project at a location with minimal human habitation. However, the state government is yet to take a final call on either proposal because of the sensitive nature of nuclear installations and the need for extensive safety assessments.

“We are evaluating both the proposals and the safety aspects. No definite decision has been taken on the proposed projects. Once a decision is taken to allow the nuclear projects, the location will be finalised,” a senior government official told Business Standard.

The Odisha government has also initiated discussions with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and NTPC (formerly National Thermal Power Corporation) to set up nuclear power plants in the state to meet its long-term baseload electricity requirement as power demand continues to rise with rapid industrialisation.

The uncertainty over the location and land comes even as Tata Power has identified Odisha, Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Gujarat as the three states where it intends to build its first nuclear projects. Tata Power Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said the company is exploring locations in the three states for geotechnical studies.

“Land finalisation is advanced in MP, Odisha, and Gujarat, and site testing is underway. The capacity of the plant is likely to be 2×220 megawatt (Mw) or 2×700 Mw per site, depending on NPCIL configuration. We are awaiting the rules and framework of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, which are expected soon," he said during the 2026-27 first-quarter (April-June/Q1) results media conference on Monday.

The company, however, expects construction of the power plant to commence in early 2028 after the Centre finalises the regulatory framework and aims to commission its first nuclear plant by 2032-33. “The capacity of the nuclear plants is still under discussion with NPCIL. It has 220 Mw small modular reactor-type reactors, which normally come in pairs. They also have a standard 700 Mw design. We are looking at both and will see how quickly we can get there. So, we can have either 2×220 Mw or 2×700 Mw per site,” Sinha said.

Tata Power also expects clarity from the government on long-term uranium supplies and price stability before investments are finalised. However, company sources said the location remains the biggest challenge in Odisha. “The state government is yet to communicate about the location and land,” company sources said.

Land acquisition has historically been one of the most contentious aspects of nuclear power development in India. Besides the large area required for reactors, auxiliary facilities, cooling systems, and security infrastructure, nuclear projects mandate exclusion and sterilised zones where human activity is either prohibited or heavily regulated. These requirements often make it difficult to identify suitable sites in densely populated states.

Recognising this challenge, the Centre is working on regulatory changes to reduce the mandatory exclusion zone around nuclear power plants from the existing 1 kilometre to 500 metres. The proposed relaxation is expected to ease land requirements and improve the viability of future projects, particularly those based on Bharat small reactors (BSRs) and other advanced reactor technologies.

According to experts, safety considerations also influence site selection. Nuclear plants are generally located in geologically stable regions with low seismic risk, assured water availability for cooling, robust evacuation infrastructure, and an adequate buffer distance from densely populated settlements. Security concerns further limit the number of feasible locations.

Since Tata Power is also in discussions with NPCIL to develop 220 Mw BSRs, unlike conventional large reactors, these smaller units require relatively less land and can potentially be located closer to industrial demand centres while adhering to stringent safety norms.

The renewed focus on nuclear energy follows the Centre’s decision to open the sector to private participation, ending decades of state monopoly in atomic power generation. The government has set a target of increasing nuclear power capacity from the current 8.8 Gw to 100 Gw over the next two decades, requiring an estimated investment of about ~20 trillion. Nuclear power currently contributes only about 3 per cent of India’s electricity generation, with all existing reactors operated by the state-owned NPCIL.