No blanket extension of ALMM list for solar cells beyond June 1, says MNRE

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Monday announced that no blanket extension of the deadline for applicability of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells beyond June 1, 2026, is required.

“The decision has been taken after detailed examination of representations received from stakeholders and wider consultations held with the industry,” the ministry said in a statement.

Under the existing framework for ALMM List-II for solar PV cells, net-metering projects and open-access projects commissioned before June 1, 2026, are exempt. Projects commissioned after this date will be required to comply with the ALMM List-II provisions.

ALMM is a registry maintained by the MNRE that specifies the authorised solar panel manufacturers and module models eligible for use in government-supported or subsidised projects. The MNRE had received several representations regarding the June 1, 2026 timeline, with some stakeholders seeking an extension of the deadline and others seeking that no extension be granted.

During the review process, the ministry also considered the Office Memorandum dated April 29, 2026, issued by the finance ministry advising treatment of the ongoing West Asia situation as war and suggesting that a time extension for a period between two months and four months may be considered on the basis of specific situations and not through a blanket policy.

“In order to protect investments already made in the larger public interest, certain net-metering, open-access and renewable energy power projects will be considered for appropriate time extension on a case-to-case basis,” the MNRE said.

This includes projects where installation of solar modules has been completed but commissioning is pending, or projects where effective steps towards implementation have already been undertaken by developers, including land acquisition, financial closure, connectivity arrangements, approval of electrical drawings, and arrival or installation of solar modules.

Renewable power project developers seeking a time extension beyond June 1, 2026, are required to submit their claims, along with documentary proof, through a dedicated portal developed by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) before June 30, 2026.