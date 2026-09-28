No coal shortage, says Reddy; plants with critical stocks rise to 82

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday denied any shortage of coal in the country, even as latest data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed the number of thermal plants with critical coal stocks rose to 82 on Sunday, September 27.

According to the data, thermal plants had 21.8 million tonnes (mt) of coal stocks, around 37 per cent of the normative requirement as of Sunday. The number of plants with critical coal stocks stood at 77 and the plants had actual stocks of 21.9 mt a day before, September 26.

For comparison, as on September 1, only 45 power plants had critical levels of coal stocks and the actual stocks stood at 28.6 mt, around 49 per cent of the normative requirement. Given the worsening coal stock situation, the power ministry is currently discussing a proposal to mandate the usage of imported coal for thermal plants.

“There is no shortage of coal. We are supplying coal, but the demand for power has risen, ranging from approximately 12 per cent to 50 per cent. While there were some coal-related issues during the monsoon season, the situation has now normalised. There is no shortfall in coal production, we are supplying as much as possible,” Reddy said speaking at an event in Kolkata today.

The minister also said the government will discuss the investment opportunities Bengal should receive within the mining and coal sectors, and how the government can collaborate on that front. “The focus will be on how to further improve the situation, boost employment in the mining sector, and determine what new initiatives the state government, the Ministry of Mines, the Ministry of Coal, and our PSUs should undertake in the future,” he said.

Reddy also said the pipeline of infrastructure projects in West Bengal has today reached ₹1.47 trillion, and of this, expenditure worth ₹79,609 crore has been verified on-ground.

He said the government is setting up an integrated maritime corridor in the state under which Paradip port is being connected to the automated berths of Haldia and Balagarh Inland Waterway terminal.

He said the government is working on a target to raise the country's Aluminium production capacity six times through 2047, and achieve Bauxite production of 150 mt during the same period. “Odisha's Aluminium strength and Bengal's industrial strength can combine to make a big value chain,” Reddy said.