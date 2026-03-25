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No fuel shortage, say oil firms; urge public to avoid panic buying

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, said "there is no shortage of petrol or diesel", adding that its outlets are "well-stocked and fully operational"

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War in West Asia has disrupted crude oil, LNG and LPG supply chains.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

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State-owned oil companies on Wednesday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country, urging citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media or resort to panic buying.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil firm, said "there is no shortage of petrol or diesel", adding that its outlets are "well-stocked and fully operational".

It cautioned that rumours "can create unnecessary concern and disrupt normal supply patterns" and urged citizens to "avoid panic buying and rely only on verified information".

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) termed reports of fuel shortages in certain areas "completely unfounded", asserting that "there is no shortage of fuel across the nation".

 

The company said India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel and has "adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF", with supply chains operating "smoothly without any disruption".

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It added that it remains "fully operational and committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply".

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) also said there is "no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG across the country", with supplies remaining stable and stocks adequate.

It advised customers not to be misled by rumours or engage in panic buying, and to "continue with normal consumption patterns", adding that it is committed to ensuring "an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply" across its network.

While the war in West Asia has disrupted crude oil, LNG and LPG supply chains, India with its diversified sourcing has been able to secure enough supplies of crude oil (the raw material used to make fuels like petrol and diesel) from West Africa, Latin America and the US.

The disruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to India's largest supplier's facilities in Qatar being hit in the war, has led to prioritisation of the fuel to domestic users and CNG while some curtailment has been done for industrial users like fertilizer plants.

LPG is the most impacted by the war as the country relied on imports to meet 60 per cent of its demand. A majority of it came from the Gulf countries, from where supplies have been hit. This has led to government prioritising supplies to domestic household kitchens and curtailing usage by commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants by at least half.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

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