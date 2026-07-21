No proposal to revert to ethanol-free or E10 petrol, says MoS Suresh Gopi

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has said there is no proposal to revert to either ethanol-free petrol or petrol with 10 per cent ethanol, as E20 petrol has been scientifically validated and accepted by the automobile industry after extensive testing.

"The objective of public policy is to move forward with a superior fuel, not return to an inferior standard," he said in a written reply in Parliament, responding to a question on whether the government proposes to continue the supply of pure petrol (E0 or E10) for vehicles not designed for E20 fuel.

He added that maintaining parallel nationwide supply chains for E0, E10 and E20 petrol across more than one lakh retail outlets would significantly increase logistics complexity, inventory and handling costs.

"Public policy must balance consumer convenience with energy security, environmental sustainability and farmer welfare. Once a cleaner and scientifically validated fuel has been adopted, the objective is to move forward with better technology, not revert to an inferior standard," he said.

He also said that the government had not received any widespread or substantiated complaints regarding vehicle performance attributable to the use of E20 petrol, but it had taken note of certain media reports and social media posts relating to E20 fuel, and these concerns had been scientifically examined.

"E15+ blended petrol has been in widespread use across the country for over three-and-a-half years and E19-E20 fuel for over two-and-a-half years, with over 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars operating on these blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure attributable to E20 fuel," Gopi said.

He also said that vehicle manufacturers were consulted at every stage of the transition from E10 to E20, and extensive laboratory studies and field trials were conducted before the rollout.