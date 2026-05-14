No shortage, yet pumps run dry: Odisha fuel chaos exposes cracks

From the streets of Bhubaneswar to the industrial corridors of Rourkela, Balasore, Angul, Jajpur, and mining belts in western and southern Odisha, long queues snaked outside petrol pumps for the last two days as hundreds of fuel stations either ran out of petrol altogether or sharply rationed supplies. Similar scenes played out in cities like Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur, and the port town of Paradip, and in multiple districts, including Khurda, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur, where consumers complained of either restricted sales or complete unavailability of fuel for several hours.

Two-wheeler owners were allowed to purchase petrol worth only ₹200, while car owners were reportedly capped at ₹500, ₹1,000, and ₹2,000 per vehicle depending on the stock at the fuel stations. The sudden curbs led to confusion and frustration among motorists and vehicle owners, many of whom had to visit multiple fuel stations before finding supplies.

"My requirement was 40 litres of petrol as I was travelling to Mayurbhanj district from Bhubaneswar. But I could only fill petrol worth ₹2,000 at a tank in Khurda. I had to refill the tank again at Balasore," said Sidhartha Das, a marketing manager.

The All Odisha Private Bus Owners' Association has also flagged fuel shortages across the state and its neighbouring states. General Secretary of the association Debendra Sahu said passenger bus services will be disrupted if supplies are not streamlined. "Fuel stations in remote areas are providing 50 litres of diesel against the requirement of more than 200 litres at a time. Due to long queues, bus operators are unable to maintain timings. Bus owners will be forced to stop services if the situation does not improve soon," he told Business Standard.

What is emerging from the ground, however, is not merely a story of panic buying following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation amid geopolitical instability. Dealers alleged that there was an undeclared supply squeeze by oil marketing companies to contain mounting losses.

“We have been given verbal instructions not to provide petrol for more than ₹200 to a bike, ₹500 to a car, and 200 litres of diesel to trucks and tankers at a time. We are only implementing what has been communicated to us. Otherwise, our stock will vanish in no time,” said Laxmi Narayan Mohanty, a petrol pump owner.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are currently bleeding heavily, with estimated under-recoveries touching nearly ₹30,000 crore every month because retail fuel prices remain politically sensitive despite rising global crude prices. In such a scenario, dealers alleged that the traditional race among oil companies to maximise market share has quietly given way to an entirely different competition — who can sell less and lose less.

“The competition is no longer for the top slot. Now the race is for the third or fourth position because whoever sells less loses less,” said a senior member of the dealers’ association.

Dealers claimed tankers are deliberately made to wait for hours at depots despite advance payments. In many cases, tanker operators who line up from early morning reportedly receive loading only in the late afternoon, while some are turned away altogether on the ground that depot operating time has ended.

Since fuel distribution is now fully digitised, dealers pointed out that oil companies have real-time visibility of stock levels at every retail outlet through automated inventory systems, enabling them to know exactly which pumps are on the verge of running dry.

“If the companies wanted, they could prioritise loading for stations with critically low stock. The technology exists. If they are not doing so and tankers are being delayed despite automation, there has to be a reason behind it,” said Sanjay Lath, general secretary of the Utkal Petroleum Dealers' Association. He said some fuel stations were affected due to credit issues and delayed payments.

Some other dealers alleged that apart from delayed tanker loading at depots, oil companies were also imposing punitive restrictions on retail outlets accused of supplying fuel in quantities beyond prescribed limits.

“If any outlet is found dispensing more than 250 litres of diesel or 50 litres of petrol in one transaction, the dealer is allegedly stopped from loading fresh tankers from the depot. Supplies are restored only after the dealer submits a written undertaking stating that the sales staff did it unknowingly and that it will not be repeated,” said Pradeep Das, general secretary of the Petroleum Dealers’ Association, Balasore.

Responding to the allegations, officials of oil marketing companies defended the restrictions, saying the measures aim to curb unauthorised bulk sales rather than restrict legitimate retail supplies.

“These restrictions have been put in place to check unauthorised bulk supply. Industrial customers are not permitted to purchase fuel in bulk from retail outlets. Since almost all fuel stations are now under CCTV surveillance and transaction monitoring, the restriction is imposed whenever such instances come to our notice,” said Kamal Sheel, CGM and state head of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Sheel, however, refuted the allegation of a squeezed supply. On posters at fuel stations rationing sales, he said there may be some sporadic cases where pump owners might have resorted to such practices to manage remaining stock until fresh stock arrives. "There is no shortage of fuel," he reiterated.

An official of another oil marketing company, speaking on condition of anonymity, however, admitted that multiple factors are responsible for the present situation. "The artificial crisis could be a combination of three factors — import disruption, losses due to rising crude prices, and panic buying by vehicle owners. There are import disruptions due to the continuing West Asia crisis. At the same time, oil companies are incurring huge losses because retail prices have not been revised in line with crude prices," he told Business Standard.

Interestingly, the disruptions are surprising given that Odisha posted significantly higher fuel demand than the national average even before the present crisis. While the country recorded virtually zero growth in diesel consumption and 6.6 per cent growth in petrol sales in April, Odisha reportedly registered nearly 22 per cent growth in diesel sales and around 15 per cent growth in petrol sales during the same period.

"The unusually high growth was largely driven by vehicles from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal refuelling at petrol pumps in Odisha’s bordering districts last month due to price and supply variations," said Lath.