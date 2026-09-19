Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Non-fossil sources make up 54% of India's power capacity: Bhupender Yadav

Non-fossil sources make up 54% of India's power capacity: Bhupender Yadav

Yadav made these comments during the inauguration of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) two-day international conference here on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics"

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-fossil sources in India now account for 54.18 per cent of installed electricity capacity, surpassing the 2030 target of 50 per cent, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

The minister also said India ranks third globally in renewable energy-installed capacity and is the world's second-largest solar-growth market, demonstrating that economic growth and climate action can advance together.

Yadav made these comments during the inauguration of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) two-day international conference here on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics".

In his address, the minister noted that India's approach to environmental responsibility is rooted in its civilisational ethos, which views the Earth as a shared inheritance and a sacred trust, and reaffirmed the country's commitment to collective action towards a sustainable, resilient and just future.

 

Yadav also emphasised that the choice before the world is not between development and environment, but between sustainable development and development that cannot be sustained.

Also Read

thermal power

Thermal power contracts to attract ₹2.4 trn amid RE constraints: Report

coal

India's power sector coal imports hit 15-month high in Aug amid high demand

power, power sector

Opposite signals in NTPC, BHEL: Kotak Institutional Equities reportpremium

thermal power

BHEL vs NTPC: KIE explains the sharp divergence between 2 power stocks

Amisha Vora, chairperson and managing director of PL Capital Group and Siddharth Vora, Head of Quant Investment Strategies and Fund Manager, PL Asset Management

PL group spots next capex wave in power, data centres, and renewables

The minister pointed out that forums bringing together judges, policymakers, scientists, practitioners and experts from across the world are vital at a time when environmental challenges transcend national boundaries.

The NGT's conference has brought together jurists, academicians, policymakers, scientists, environmental experts and other stakeholders from 17 countries across the world, along with international organisations United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The event will focus on dialogue and knowledge exchange on judicial, scientific, policy and institutional best practices, while encouraging collaborative action on pressing environmental and climate challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay to partner with industry for new semiconductor design course

semiconductors chipmakers

Domestic demand, labour supply give India edge in semiconductor push: Bain

NTPC

NTPC terminates 400 MWh BESS contract awarded to G R Infraprojects

Textile Industry

Industry body CITI warns 100% US tariffs could hit Indian textile exports

DTC drivers continue strike as most buses remain off Delhi roads

DTC drivers' strike over wage hike, other demands enters fifth day

Topics : Power Sector renewable sources renewable enrgy

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 7:15 PM IST