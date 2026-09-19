Non-fossil sources make up 54% of India's power capacity: Bhupender Yadav

Non-fossil sources in India now account for 54.18 per cent of installed electricity capacity, surpassing the 2030 target of 50 per cent, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

The minister also said India ranks third globally in renewable energy-installed capacity and is the world's second-largest solar-growth market, demonstrating that economic growth and climate action can advance together.

Yadav made these comments during the inauguration of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) two-day international conference here on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics".

In his address, the minister noted that India's approach to environmental responsibility is rooted in its civilisational ethos, which views the Earth as a shared inheritance and a sacred trust, and reaffirmed the country's commitment to collective action towards a sustainable, resilient and just future.

Yadav also emphasised that the choice before the world is not between development and environment, but between sustainable development and development that cannot be sustained.

The minister pointed out that forums bringing together judges, policymakers, scientists, practitioners and experts from across the world are vital at a time when environmental challenges transcend national boundaries.

The NGT's conference has brought together jurists, academicians, policymakers, scientists, environmental experts and other stakeholders from 17 countries across the world, along with international organisations United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The event will focus on dialogue and knowledge exchange on judicial, scientific, policy and institutional best practices, while encouraging collaborative action on pressing environmental and climate challenges.