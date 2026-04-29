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'Non-standard pack sizes of edible oils deliberately misleading consumers'

SOPA said many companies are introducing such pack sizes of edible oils into the market, confusing consumers regarding price and quantity

edible oil

SOPA urged the central government to take a prompt and appropriate decision in this matter in the larger interest of consumers.

Press Trust of India Indore
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has called the non-standard pack sizes used in edible oil packaging misleading for consumers, and urged the central government to immediately intervene in the matter.

The organisation said many companies are introducing such pack sizes of edible oils into the market, confusing consumers regarding price and quantity.

SOPA Executive Director D N Pathak said on Wednesday that the organisation has written a letter to the Secretary of the Union Consumer Affairs Department in this regard.

The letter said five national organisations of the edible oil industry had previously jointly presented on this subject and recommended standardisation of packaging volumes for edible oils in the interest of consumers.

 

"The government, with good intentions, removed the standard quantity restrictions on packaging edible oils and mandated the per-unit price on packages. However, some manufacturers are misusing this exemption by introducing non-standard sized packs into the market, deliberately misleading consumers," the letter said.

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It added that the regulatory framework should be such that there is no scope for "abuse or exploitation".

SOPA also rejected arguments that declaring a per-unit price on a package obviates the need for standardisation of packaging and that any size pack is beneficial to consumers.

The organisation said, "This argument is baseless. The average retail consumer does not calculate the price per millilitre or per gram and convert it to the common unit of a litre or a kilogram, especially when the per-unit price is written in paise and with decimals, such as 24.72 paise per millilitre."  Citing consumer confusion, the letter stated, "A consumer is often presented with two seemingly identical pouches, one containing 880 ml and the other 910 ml. The 880 ml pouch appears cheaper, leading consumers to choose it, assuming it's the better deal. However, the actual price per liter is higher."  In the absence of standardisation, even compliant companies are forced to sell products in non-standard pack sizes to remain competitive, the SOPA said.

The organisation also attached an advertisement for an edible oil brand with its letter, which mentions the oil being sold in 19 different pack sizes.

According to SOPA, many of these packs appear to be identical in size, but the quantity varies, with the difference in quantity between some packs being only 25 or 50 grams.

"This is a clear example of consumer confusion. Such practices are widespread in the market and mislead ordinary consumers without exception," the letter stated.

SOPA urged the central government to take a prompt and appropriate decision in this matter in the larger interest of consumers.

If the government decides to standardise packaging quantities, companies should be given sufficient time to modify production systems and use already available packaging materials to avoid undue pressure on the industry, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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