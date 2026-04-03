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Northern Coalfields' production rises 1.08% to 140.5 million tonnes in FY26

Coal India arm reports 1.08% rise in output to 140.5 MT in FY26, meeting targets and supplying bulk of dispatch to thermal power plants

Coal, Coal India

NCL dispatched 137.08 MT of coal to the power sector and other consumers during 2025–26 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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Coal India arm Northern Coalfields (NCL) announced its production grew 1.08 per cent to 140.5 million tonne (mt) last financial year (2025-26) helping support the country’s energy security amid evolving global energy dynamics and rising power demand. 
“The company successfully met its annual production target during the year, with all its projects achieving their respective coal production goals, reflecting strong operational coordination across its ten highly mechanised mega opencast mines,” NCL said in a statement. 
NCL had dispatched 137.08 mt of coal to the power sector and other consumers during FY26. Of the total dispatch, around 86 percent, equivalent to 117.85 mt, was supplied to thermal power plants. 
 
The company said around 85 percent of the total coal dispatch was carried out through environment-friendly modes. This includes 64.29 mt transported through Indian Railways to distant consumers, 50.51 mt supplied to pithead power plants through Merry-Go-Round (MGR) systems, and 2.43 MT through belt pipe conveyor. 
“Among individual projects, Jayant recorded the highest production at 30 mt, followed by Dudhichua and Nigahi projects at 25 MT each. Other projects also contributed significantly to the overall performance while achieving their individual targets,” NCL said. 
Overburden removal, a key parameter in the opencast mine operation, stood at 461.7 million cubic metres during the year. NCL attributed its performance to focus on operational efficiency and coordinated efforts across projects.

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Topics : Coal India Coal production Power Sector

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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