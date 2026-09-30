Novo eyes childhood obesity pilots in India, seeks wider public-sector role

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is looking to explore pilots in India aimed at tackling childhood and adolescent obesity, while advocating a greater role for public funding in the treatment of serious chronic diseases as it seeks to expand access to newer medicines in the country.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Emil Kongshøj Larsen, executive vice-president, International Operations, Novo Nordisk, said early intervention in obesity could have significant long-term health benefits, given the likelihood of children and adolescents with obesity developing the condition as adults and subsequently facing diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular ailments.

“We hope...to also see if we can find pilots in that space to really prove that we can bend the obesity curves for the coming generations,” Larsen said, referring to childhood and adolescent obesity.

He said India was seeing positive developments in public-sector involvement, particularly in diabetes, and indicated that this could eventually extend to newer treatments. “The Indian government and the states are really stepping up, particularly in diabetes, and that's a very sensible first move to also look at ways of providing new modalities such as GLP-1 to more patients,” he said, adding that Novo would support such discussions.

Larsen also called for a larger role for public funding in serious chronic diseases. While such spending represented an immediate cost, it should also be viewed as an investment for society, he said.

Semaglutide, the molecule behind Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, has seen growing adoption in India since the launch of Wegovy in June 2025 and Ozempic in December that year. The market entered a new phase after semaglutide's patent expired in March this year, opening the way for Indian drugmakers to launch lower-priced versions. Novo has also cut prices as competition has intensified. From April, the starting doses of Ozempic and Wegovy were priced at ₹1,415 a week, or ₹5,660 a month, representing reductions of 36 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively.

Despite the increased activity in the category, Larsen said India remained at a relatively early stage in the adoption of semaglutide. Only a fraction of Indians who could benefit from the medicine currently receive it, he said.

“Our work has just begun,” Larsen said, adding that affordability was improving.

As lower-priced versions enter the market, Novo is also stepping up efforts to differentiate its products on quality and educate doctors about its manufacturing process, said Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director, Novo Nordisk India. Shrotriya said semaglutide could broadly be produced through recombinant DNA technology or chemical synthesis, with Novo using the former. He said differentiation went beyond the active ingredient to purification, formulation, fill-and-finish and the delivery device. “We are doing the job of educating,” he said.

India and China, meanwhile, have among the world's largest populations of people with diabetes. The ICMR-INDIAB study estimated that 101 million people in India were living with diabetes, while the International Diabetes Federation estimates that China had around 148 million adults with diabetes in 2024. Larsen said the two markets shared some characteristics, including large unmet medical needs, but differed in access. A larger proportion of patients in China receive reimbursed treatment, he said, while pointing to emerging public-sector initiatives in India.

Beyond semaglutide: the next obesity pipeline

Novo is simultaneously working on the next generation of obesity treatments even as it continues to develop the semaglutide franchise.

Larsen said the company was pursuing higher doses of semaglutide, including 2.0 mg in diabetes and 7.2 mg in obesity. It is also combining amylin with semaglutide, an approach which he said had produced average weight loss of around 23 per cent in some trial readouts and up to 25 per cent among women, alongside improved blood-sugar control.

Beyond this, Novo is working on next-generation molecules, including zenagamtide, which combines GLP-1 and amylin in a single molecule and can also be administered orally. Larsen said such therapies could potentially reach markets towards the end of the decade.

The direction of obesity research is also beginning to change as drugmakers recognise that patients with obesity are not a homogeneous group, Larsen said. Some patients may require very high levels of weight loss, while others may need treatments directed at specific risks or accompanying conditions such as liver disease.

Convenience, tolerability and side-effect profiles would therefore increasingly sit alongside efficacy in determining the next generation of obesity medicines, he indicated.

Oral treatments form an important part of that strategy. Larsen said patient research showed many people with obesity preferred tablets to injections. Novo has begun rolling out oral semaglutide internationally and has said it plans to launch it in more than 20 countries before the end of next year.

India would be a “natural progression” for the oral formulation, Larsen said, although he did not give a launch timeline.

For India, however, Larsen said the immediate opportunity remained expanding access to existing semaglutide treatment. Over the coming years, this could be followed by higher doses for patients requiring additional control and particular cardiovascular benefits, as well as an oral version.

The company also does not foresee supply becoming a constraint as the Indian market expands.

“We will 100 per cent supply the future needs” across GLP-1s, insulin and other areas where Novo operates, Larsen said.

He pointed to Novo's long presence in the Indian insulin market and its launch of once-weekly insulin in the country as evidence of its approach of bringing newer therapies to India while continuing to offer more affordable treatments.

“We are committed to provide the most innovative products to Indian citizens, but also the most affordable where it is needed,” Larsen said, adding that Novo would take a similar approach with GLP-1 medicines.