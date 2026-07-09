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Novo Nordisk launches Awiqli, world's first weekly basal insulin, in India

The once-weekly basal insulin for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes aims to reduce the number of annual injections from 365 to 52 and address delays in insulin initiation

Novo Nordisk

More than 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, while another 136 million have prediabetes, Novo said in a statement (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk launched its weekly basal insulin injection, Awiqli, in India on Thursday, where diabetes ​rates are among the highest in the world.

Awiqli, which ​Novo describes as the world's first once-weekly basal, or background long-acting, ‌insulin approved for clinical use, is prescribed for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in adults, the company said, and will likely compete with daily-dose options available in the market.

More than 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, while another 136 million have prediabetes, Novo said in a statement.

Insulin initiation in India is delayed by an average of 7-9 years, partly due to fear of injections, anticipated pain, and cost concerns, it said.

 

"We believe ‌Awiqli will reduce the psychological and physical barriers to insulin initiation," Novo Nordisk India Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said.

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Unlike daily basal insulin injections, typically taken once every 24 hours, Awiqli is designed to provide background insulin support throughout the week, reducing the number of injections from 365 per year to 52, Novo said.

India's insulin market is projected to grow from $660.5 ​million in 2025 to $916.4 million by 2034, according to IMARC, driven by rising diabetes prevalence ‌linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and genetic predisposition.

Awiqli, known generically as insulin icodec and available in a pen device, received US ​approval ‌earlier this year and has also been approved in the European Union and ‌several other countries.

In India, the drug is expected to compete with other basal insulin brands such as Sanofi's Lantus, as well as lower-cost ‌insulin ​glargine products marketed ​by domestic companies including domestic drugmakers including Biocon, Eris Lifesciences and Lupin.

Separately, Novo is competing with Eli Lilly and a growing number ‌of Indian generic ​drugmakers in the country's expanding obesity treatment market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Diabetes Novo Nordisk insulin Diabetes in India Diabetes drug

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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