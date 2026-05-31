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NPPA fixes prices of 30 drugs including Vitamin D3, calcium supplements

According to the order, the fixed retail prices are exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), which may be added only if it has actually been paid or is payable to the government.

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The authority said the retail prices have been fixed for specific formulations classified as "new drugs".

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the retail prices of 30 drug formulations, including Vitamin D3 oral solution, calcium and vitamin supplements, anti-diabetic medicines, cardiovascular drugs and immunosuppressant therapies.

According to an order issued by the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the price fixation order was issued by the NPPA under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013. The authority said the retail prices have been fixed for specific formulations classified as "new drugs" and will apply to the manufacturers and marketing companies listed in the notification.

According to the order, the fixed retail prices are exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), which may be added only if it has actually been paid or is payable to the government.

 

Among the key formulations included in the notification is Vitamin D3 Oral Solution containing Cholecalciferol 60,000 IU (Nano Droplet), for which the retail price has been fixed at Rs 14.91 per ml. The NPPA has also fixed prices for formulations containing Calcium, Vitamin D3, Methylcobalamin, L-Methylfolate Calcium and Pyridoxal-5, which are commonly prescribed for bone health, vitamin deficiencies and neurological disorders.

The authority also notified prices for several medicines used in the treatment of chronic conditions. These include Atorvastatin and Fenofibrate tablets for lipid management at Rs 18.46 per tablet, Bilastine and Montelukast tablets used for allergy treatment at Rs 21.22 per tablet, and Bisoprolol Fumarate with Amlodipine tablets for hypertension and cardiovascular diseases at Rs 9.40 per tablet.

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In the diabetes segment, the NPPA fixed the retail price of a combination of Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin Extended Release tablets at Rs 14.88 per tablet, while Sitagliptin, Glimepiride and Metformin tablets have been priced at Rs 11.91 per tablet.

The notification also includes the pricing of Tacrolimus Prolonged Release Capsules 3 mg, an immunosuppressant medicine widely used in organ transplant patients, at Rs 127 per capsule.

According to the NPPA, manufacturers are required to determine pack prices based on the approved per-unit retail price and submit updated price lists in Form-V through the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS). Retailers and dealers have been directed to display the price lists prominently at their business premises.

The authority warned that any manufacturer or marketer charging prices higher than those approved under the order would be liable to deposit the overcharged amount, along with applicable interest, under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013 and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The NPPA further stated that the latest notification supersedes all previous price orders issued for the specified formulations, strengths and companies covered under the new order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 31 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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