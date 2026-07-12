NPPA fixes prices of 39 drugs, raises anti-rabies immunoglobulin rate

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has allowed an increase in the retail price of anti-rabies immunoglobulin while fixing the retail prices of 39 drug formulations.

According to a gazette notification, retail prices of anti-rabies immunoglobulin were raised to ₹119.48 per millilitre (ml), a 6.49 per cent increase from the earlier price of ₹112.19 per ml.

The revision in retail prices comes after the NPPA, in March this year, announced a 0.64956 per cent increase in prices of drugs included in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), based on changes in the wholesale price index (WPI).

Other formulations whose retail prices were fixed by the authority in its 148th meeting cover a wide range of medicines, including those used to treat hypertension, diabetes, HIV, heart disease and eye infections, to make them more affordable for patients.

Among other medicines, the retail price of a fixed drug combination (FDC) of amlodipine, bisoprolol and telmisartan tablets, used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure, has been fixed at ₹14.74 per tablet.

The cardiology drug combination of clopidogrel, aspirin, and atorvastatin capsules has been priced at ₹6.37 per capsule. This combination is used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Similarly, the retail price of eye drops containing nepafenac and moxifloxacin ophthalmic solution has been fixed at ₹68.64 per ml.

The NPPA notification also stated that any manufacturer or marketing company failing to comply with the fixed retail prices would be required to deposit the overcharged amount, along with applicable interest, under the relevant provisions.

The fixation and revision of ceiling and retail prices is a routine exercise undertaken by the NPPA, which is tasked with enforcing the provisions of the DPCO, regulating both controlled and decontrolled drug prices, and ensuring the affordability of essential medicines.

The pharmaceutical pricing authority has allowed a five-year price cap exemption to Pneubevax 14, India’s first 14-valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

The NPPA allowed the vaccine exemption, stating that the formulation met the requirements of Paragraphs 32(i) and 32(ii) of DPCO, 2013, and was covered under a granted patent.

Under Paragraphs 32(i) and 32(ii) of the DPCO, 2013, the provisions of the price control order do not apply to a manufacturer producing a new drug patented under the Indian Patent Act, 1970, and not produced elsewhere, if developed through indigenous research and development, for a period of five years from the date of commencement of its commercial production in the country.

The authority has asked Biological E to share with it the date of commercial marketing and commercial production of its formulation in India, along with the price to retailer (PTR) and maximum retail price (MRP) fixed by the company.