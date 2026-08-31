NSHIPOL gets in-principle nod for ₹24,700 cr Odisha shipbuilding cluster

Odisha’s centuries-old maritime legacy is set to get a new industrial dimension, with the state’s first major shipbuilding cluster proposed along the Mahanadi riverbank in Kendrapara receiving the nod from the Centre.

The National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park Odisha Ltd (NSHIPOL) received in-principle approval under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS) of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the proposed Rs 24,700 crore project, officials said on Monday.

The approval marks the first major step towards turning Odisha’s long association with seafaring and maritime trade into a modern shipbuilding and heavy industries ecosystem. NSHIPOL had submitted its application on 30 July.

The proposed large-scale shipbuilding cluster, to come up along the northern bank of the Mahanadi, opposite the IFFCO plant in Paradip, is expected to create an integrated ecosystem for shipbuilding, ship repair and associated heavy industries. The project will be developed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) involving the Odisha Maritime Board (OMB) and Paradip Port Authority (PPA).

Officials said the competent authority granted the in-principle approval after examining the proposal under the SbDS guidelines. The approval followed the recommendations and directions of the sixth meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Group for Shipbuilding (IMGB) of the National Shipbuilding Mission held on 10 August.

The project includes plans for one or more large shipyards having a combined shipbuilding capacity of around 1.2 million gross tonnes (GT) a year. The original plan envisaged a dedicated waterfront of about 2-2.5 km and a land area of 2,000-2,500 acres.

The cluster is strategically positioned close to Paradip Port and Odisha’s mineral and industrial hinterland, giving it access to steel, coal and other raw materials as well as an established maritime logistics network.

The proposed ecosystem is likely to include ancillary industries such as engine manufacturing, steel fabrication and marine equipment suppliers, besides common facilities, training centres and research and development infrastructure.

"NSHIPOL will now prepare a detailed project report covering the shipyard’s infrastructure requirements, proposed vessel specifications, capital expenditure, dredging and breakwater requirements and the financial model," officials said.

It will also have to secure statutory approvals, including environmental clearance and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permissions, before moving towards final approval under the scheme.

The company will subsequently submit its proposal along with the DPR, requisite statutory clearances and investment commitments within the prescribed timeline for final approval.

P L Haranadh, chairperson of Paradip Port Authority, termed the in-principle approval an important milestone in Odisha’s maritime development journey. "The proposed shipbuilding and heavy industries park has the potential to strengthen shipbuilding capabilities, attract investment, create employment opportunities and promote the development of ancillary industries in the region,” he said.

The Centre’s Shipbuilding Development Scheme envisages state-level clusters with shared infrastructure to improve competitiveness, attract private investment and create jobs. The Kendrapara cluster is among the greenfield clusters that have received in-principle approval under the scheme.

The state’s Economic Survey had identified the national mega shipbuilding cluster in Kendrapara, while the NITI Aayog’s economic plan for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip region proposed developing the Mahanadi riverine location into a leading shipbuilding and ship-repair hub for large and short-sea vessels.

The NITI Aayog plan suggested that the proposed hub could eventually support a design and innovation centre for green vessel technology, a skill development academy and green shipbuilding practices, apart from ancillary manufacturing units for engines, navigation systems and other marine equipment.

If implemented as envisaged, the Kendrapara cluster could mark a shift in Odisha’s maritime economy — from being primarily a bulk cargo-handling and mineral-export hub centred around Paradip to developing capabilities across ship construction, ship repair, marine engineering and ancillary manufacturing.